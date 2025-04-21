This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Offer & Onboarding Senior Specialist delivers Core People Services within the People Culture & Communications (PC&C) Operations & Advisory organization, specializing in Offer & Onboarding related services and requests across multiple geographies. The role delivers best-in-class, Join & Welcome support and customer experience to BP new joiners and PC&C community. The role also ensures compliance and consistency across the respective services.

Role purpose:

Operations & Advisory is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Operations & Advisory is the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience. The purpose of the role is to deliver Core People Services in PC&C Operations & Advisory organization, specializing in Offer & Onboarding related services and requests across multiple geographies. Delivering best-in-class, new joiner experience support and customer experience to our BP employees and PC&C community. Ensure compliance and consistency across the respective services.

What you will do:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Provide first line support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries.

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks related to requisition and offer management, pre-employment checks and job-related data service requests.

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established.

Deliver record and document contract management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure that candidate, employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during workforce administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members within the PC&C Operations & Advisory teams and with Talent Acquisition to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt.

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders.

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms.

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.

Support the resolution of business escalations.

Support acceptance testing for O&A technology changes.

Undertake other work in support of the service area and PC&C O&A as required.

Provide support for new joiners during the on the job training period, create training plan.

What you will need:

Formal education: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

3+ years of relevant shared service experience required

Fluent English language knowledge

Skills:

Demonstrated ability to administer People, Communication & Culture systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Able to triage and provide basic advice and support to remote access population and knows when to seek support from senior colleagues.

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.

Technical:

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of People and Culture processes

Foundational knowledge of Workday

Behavioural:

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.