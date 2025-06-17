Offer & Onboarding Specialist

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Support with the Global Offer and onboarding processes, ensuring to build the optimum experience for the candidates and managers

Liaise with the up/downstream teams to ensure a smooth flow of activities

Ensure that candidate, employee, and organization data integrity is maintained during the workforce

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Perform the review and approval steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed processes

Administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members within the P&C Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learned.

Investigate, liaise and resolve sophisticated issues involving multiple systems and team members.

Ensure alignment to process maps and standard data input forms.

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.

Support the resolution of business customer concerns.

Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes

Minimum of 4-6 years of relevant previous experience in HR Shared services environment

A university degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



