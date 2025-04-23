Officer Packaging Technical Services

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Support implementation of BP Global Test Protocols (GTP) for various categories of packaging materials covering moulds, tools & in process Quality management with the packaging vendors. Establish Quality Management System in line with ISO requirements. Support Monitoring supplier Quality performance & its process & to liaison for closure on quality issue via RCA & CAPA at suppliers & plants along with plant QC, closure of monthly RMR’s for each plant & 3P’s.

Responsible for providing technical support to manufacturing for packaging material, component stabilisation on packaging machines & associated trouble shooting for packaging related issue for machine performance.

Line trials for machine compatibility at plants & 3Ps & in market transit trials for new product's development & re-engineering & value engineering projects.

Lead entire artworks management cycle from approvals, distribution to vendors, plants & archival in the system.

Periodic Mould maintenance & tool health inventory management at vendor locations.

Any graduate with post graduation experience in Packaging from Indian Institute of Packaging or SIES or degree in mechanical engineering & plastic technology with extensive knowledge of quality management process.

Minimum 7-10 years of hands on experience, preferably in handling packaging material in highly automated filling environment for liquid filling industries like beverages, lubricants & oils.

Strong quality management background with excellent trouble shooting & problem-solving skills.

Be responsible for the total packaging quality assurance processes & provide complete technical support to drive all aspects related to setting up the procedures and systems to drive quality culture among the packaging suppliers!

Conducting Product compatibilities studies for new formulation and new packaging structures and design

Prepare Packaging Specification, standard test protocols & SOP’s for packaging usage & handling within supply chain

Identify & propose packaging improvement or cost reduction measures on manufacturing lines via access to on-going development in technology within industry.

Strong conceptual and analytical skills, Good communication (verbal, writing) and presentation skills. Must have ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines, and work on multiple projects simultaneously. Must be a standout colleague and be able to get along with staff at all levels of the company and with external parties as well. Adequate Job knowledge and handling of packaging equipment. Exposure to packaging development and assessment of analytical results. Willingness and ability to travel approximately 20-30% of time.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



