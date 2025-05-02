Operational Excellence senior advisor

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Skills Performance & Learning Team Lead - Co-ordination and Vendor Management is responsible for managing the full cycle of operations for learning and development programmes. This role is a global role, supporting Talent stakeholders and subject matter experts who are keen to influence outcomes.

This role oversees vendor relationships, manages performance, ensures smooth processes between different parts of bp, and collaborates with external service providers. The role enables effective learning operations across the Skills Performance and Learning team, focusing on vendor management, end-to-end learning coordination, and program management.

What you will do:

Understands the end-to-end lifecycle of learning solutions and programs within the Skills Performance and Learning portfolio.

Leads vendor management for Skills performance and learning including collaboration with procurement, preferred suppliers and finance to ensure we only work with approved vendors using approved bp tools and processes.

Oversees the end-to-end ARIBA process effectively, ensuring all interested parties have access to contracts and purchase orders, and approvals are directed according to delegations of authority.

Manages demand across SP&L; uses agile practices and tools to create transparency, prioritize and deliver. Continuously improves ways of working to drive efficiency at scale using AI, where appropriate.

Builds strong working relationships across the learning organisations to ensure budget, effort and service is focussed on the highest value deliverables for bp, including driving utilisation of learning content provider through data insights and foresights.

Works with colleagues in the Leadership & Culture team and the learning organisations to support priority live learning in the UK and US with on-the-ground program management.

Leads mentors and coaching the squad of supporting program coordinators; ensuring they understand and focus on high value deliverables for the learning organisation.

What you will need ?

Bachelor’s degree in a Learning and development or data analytics related subject or relevant experience.

Skills:

Growth mindset; ‘getting things done’; strong project management and organizational skills, ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously

Commercial acumen; data analysis, visualization, interpretation; supplier relationship management; risk management; communications and influencing; stakeholder management;

Decision making; agility core practices;

Problem solving; learning content design and management; creating a high performing team.

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in learning management systems and digital learning tools. Experience of ARIBA, Xyleme and Cornerstone (My Talent & Learning).

3-5 years’ experience in a business-facing learning operations role with expertise in learning operations systems and processes and vendor management.

Behavioral:

Experience advising, coaching, and influencing colleagues and senior stakeholders.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



