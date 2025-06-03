Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Title: Operational Risk Specialist

Location: London

Within our supply, trading & shipping organisation which plays a central role in bp’s strategy, creating value for bp and our shareholders by integrating along and across our oil, gas and lower carbon value chains. We connect energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today. Join us as we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader and help build out tomorrow’s energy system!

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a dynamic individual to play a core role in shaping the global culture and strategy of operational risk management within our organization. As a key member of this new team, you will have the unique opportunity to work closely with senior leadership, influence decision-making, and drive impactful change. This is a very exciting opportunity for an ambitious individual seeking personal growth!

In this role, you will be responsible for helping to identify, assess, and mitigate operational risks across the organisation. Your insights and expertise will be instrumental in developing best practices, enhancing risk awareness, and encouraging a culture of risk management excellence. You will have a pivotal role in supporting initiatives, that drive continuous improvement in the operational risk environment.

If you are a strategic thinker, a proactive problem-solver, and a collaborative team player, this is the perfect opportunity for you to make a meaningful impact and shape the future of operational risk management within our organisation. Join us on this exciting journey as we build a strong foundation for operational risk management and drive sustainable growth and success.

Accountabilities

Develop and maintain positive relationships across the business and supporting functions to effectively communicate and influence decisions related to operational risk management initiatives.

Help shape and present strategic operational risk insights and recommendations to senior leadership, drawing from a deep understanding of the business landscape and operational risk management.

Help create, lead and improve operational risk processes and controls, including helping to build out operational risk scenarios to support the business mitigate and address evolving operational risks proactively and efficiently.

Champion risk and control self-assessment (RCSA) initiatives across diverse regions and businesses, guiding risk owners and subject matter authorities throughout the RCSA lifecycle.

Be one of the go-to authorities on operational risk protocols, methodologies, and effective control solutions.

Evaluate the efficacy of the risk governance system and framework, including controls, recommending adjustments as needed.

Proactively seek potential/emerging/growing operational risks by asking the right questions and seeking out pertinent information.

Translate data analysis into captivating narratives that convey insights and discoveries with impact.

Be part of core discussions that foster a culture of risk management excellence at all levels, collaborating closely with key partners to enhance risk awareness and fortify the organisation's risk profile.

High Impact Data Analysis

Play a pivotal role in developing and improving lasting and strategic data solutions, enabling robust data analysis and detection of potential risks and vulnerabilities.

Unravel complex datasets to uncover actionable insights that propel business value and drive decision-making.

Collaborate in crafting high-impact executive briefings and presentation materials tailored for senior leadership.

Oversee the retention of risk assessment documentation, including data, scope, status, results, reports, corrective actions, and completion.

Prepare and deliver insightful reports and metrics showcasing operational efficiency and alignment with desired risk tolerance levels.

Required Skills & Qualifications

Consistent track record of 3 to 5 years in risk management, specialising in operational risk management, showcasing a deep understanding and proficiency in identifying and mitigating risks effectively.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving prowess, with the ability to assess operational risks comprehensively and devise robust risk management strategies.

Self-driven and organised individual who excels in working autonomously, seeking guidance when necessary, and consistently meeting deadlines.

Strong experience in fostering collaboration across organisational boundaries and forging strong partnerships across diverse functions.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to effectively convey complex concepts and engage with partners at all levels.

Proficiency in utilising risk management software and tools, including data analysis and visualization tools, to enhance risk management strategies.

Eagerness to remain abreast of emerging trends in operational risk management, adapting strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Leverages expertise and creativity to solve unique or ambiguous situations, offering innovative solutions to sophisticated and non-routine problems.

Demonstrates a high level of curiosity and a proactive attitude towards continuous learning and professional development.

Additional Information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

