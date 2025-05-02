Job summary

Technology is making a difference in bp’s plans to invest in today’s energy system and help build tomorrow’s. As an expert community of science, safety and security, as well as digital specialists, our aim is to advance and protect bp. We use our expertise to help improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies to deliver value.

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

The Operational Technology (OT) Security Specialist is a team leader within our global OT Security Operations security service.

This team secures bp’s process control networks and operational technology (OT) systems. We work with business teams to protect critical physical systems to frontline operations. We design and enforce security controls and collaborate with site teams to ensure smooth operation of those controls

The Operational Security Management specialist will be responsible for monitoring and managing multiple security technologies to detect IT security incidents. The specialist will follow operational processes and procedures to appropriately analyze, call out, and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents. Team operates 24/7 x 365 days

Be a leader for the OT Security Service

Monitor security systems, firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity and vulnerability scanners for security events.

Evaluate and investigate detected security events to see if they require a response.

Collaborate with respective security team members to develop and refine additional monitoring content, processes, and procedures.

Develop and maintain knowledge of the functionality and technology of existing IT systems (Industrial Control Systems – ICS) and their application in large multi-national corporations.

Provide operational support on a rotating shift schedule.

Prior experience in firewall management and Layer 2 or 3 networking.

Prior experience with network interfaces and routing protocols.

Experience with VPNs (IPSec), including remote access, multifactor authentication, and FW user authentication.

Experience with FortiGate or Fortinet

Experience with FW syslog configuration and SIEM is preferred

Coding/scripting skills are desired

Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.

Willingness to train and mentor other team members.

Ability to learn and understand new technologies

Prior experience working within an Industrial Control System/Operational Technology environment is advantageous.

Strong written and oral communication skills

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.