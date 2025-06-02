Operational Security Management Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

BP has embarked on a bold plan to modernize and transform as an integrated energy company, using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and new business models. As an Operational IS Specialist, you will support activities for Operational Security Management.

The Security Operations Center monitors and responds to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and escalating serious threats to members of the Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) and other business entities in BP. The SOC Analyst is the first point of contact many have with the Digital Security organization and therefore we also have an ambassadorial role in promoting Digital Security to the wider bp. As such, they must be knowledgeable about the various business segments and be able to answer, or direct to others, security-related questions covering a wide range of topics.

Reporting to the SOC Lead in the USA, you will work as part of the distributed team globally to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.

Key Accountabilities

Undertake Incident monitoring, detection and response activities in the SOC

Analyze and investigate security alerts and incidents with appropriate blocking issue in support of the business

Develop the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures.

Ensure data accuracy within the SIEM, case management system and others.

Liaise with various teams and senior collaborators across BP to advise on security and risk and handles third party service providers that are helping to deliver related projects as required.

Seeks opportunities for continuous improvement and automation within the specialism in response to internal and external developments.

Develop and undertake threat hunting opportunities within in the SOC in addition to liaising with the cyber intelligence team to identify proactive risk mitigation measures.

Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree (e.g., Information Security, Network Security, Information Assurance, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience and/or qualifications.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

L1 SOC experience

Knowledge of SIEM and Cyber toolsets

EDR experience

Knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Threat Hunting methods

Strong problem-solving skills

Sound technical knowledge of security as applied to IT Networks, systems, and applications

Strong collaborator management skills

Essential Criteria:

Good understanding of security fundamentals including network and host forensics, log analysis and basic malware analysis

Strong technical analysis ability

Understand the basics of email routing

Understanding of core enterprise technologies such as Active directory, Windows OS, MAC OS, Linux etc.

Understanding of adversarial attack patterns, vulnerabilities and TTPs

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Desirable criteria:

COMPTIA Security+ / CYSA+ CASP+

SANS Certification GSOC; GCIH

CISSP Certification and accreditation

Certified Ethical Hacker - CEH

Cisco Certifications (CCNA or similar)

Similar/ higher certifications

Additional Information

This role will require shift work during UK morning, afternoon and early evening hours with coverage 7 days per week based on a rotating schedule. Typically, analysts will be required to be on shift every fourth weekend. The exact working hours and shift pattern can be subject to change.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Client Counseling, Conformance review, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.