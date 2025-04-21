Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

The Operational Technology (OT) Security Specialist works ithin our global OT Security Operations security service.

This team secures bp’s process control networks and operational technology (OT) systems. We work with business teams to protect critical physical systems to frontline operations. We design and enforce security controls and collaborate with site teams to ensure smooth operation of those controls

Let me tell you about the role

The Operational Security Management specialist will be responsible for monitoring and managing multiple security technologies to detect IT security incidents. The specialist will follow operational processes and procedures to appropriately analyze, call out, and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents. Team operates 24/7 x 365 days

What you will deliver

The post holder will operate the technologies for the OT Security Service

Monitor security systems, firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity and vulnerability scanners for security events.

Evaluate and investigate detected security events to see if they require a response.

Collaborate with respective security team members to develop and refine additional monitoring content, processes, and procedures.

Develop and maintain knowledge of the functionality and technology of existing IT systems (Industrial Control Systems – ICS) and their application in large multi-national corporations.

Provide operational support on a rotating shift schedule.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Prior experience in firewall management and Layer 2 or 3 networking.

Prior experience with network interfaces and routing protocols.

Experience with VPNs (IPSec), including remote access, multifactor authentication, and FW user authentication.

Experience with FortiGate or Fortinet

Experience with FW syslog configuration and SIEM is preferred

Coding/scripting skills are desired

Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.

Willingness to train and mentor other team members.

Ability to learn and understand new technologies

Prior experience working within an Industrial Control System/Operational Technology environment is advantageous.

Strong written and oral communication skills

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Client Counseling, Conformance review, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.