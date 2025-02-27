Entity:Technology
The Operational Technology Security Principal is a senior level leader within our global OT Security Operations security service. The role reports directly to the VP of OT Security.
This team secures bp’s process control networks and operational technology (OT) systems. We work with business teams to protect critical physical systems to frontline operations. We design and enforce security controls and collaborate with site teams to ensure smooth operation of those controls.
You will be responsible for the OT cyber security services run by a globally distributed team based in KL, London and Houston. The security systems, located at all bp operational sites include firewalls, anti-virus, patching, security monitoring and vulnerability scanners for security events. You will develop and maintain roadmaps for the development of these services and own the finances for the whole team. You will ensure that detailed operational process and procedures are in place and are followed, train junior staff, and identify or develop automated processes to simplify the service which will provide more time for the team to appropriately analyse, call out, and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents.
