The Operational Technology Security Principal is a senior level leader within our global OT Security Operations security service. The role reports directly to the VP of OT Security.

This team secures bp’s process control networks and operational technology (OT) systems. We work with business teams to protect critical physical systems to frontline operations. We design and enforce security controls and collaborate with site teams to ensure smooth operation of those controls.

You will be responsible for the OT cyber security services run by a globally distributed team based in KL, London and Houston. The security systems, located at all bp operational sites include firewalls, anti-virus, patching, security monitoring and vulnerability scanners for security events. You will develop and maintain roadmaps for the development of these services and own the finances for the whole team. You will ensure that detailed operational process and procedures are in place and are followed, train junior staff, and identify or develop automated processes to simplify the service which will provide more time for the team to appropriately analyse, call out, and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents.

Develop, maintain, and build new relationships within the Automated Systems community within BP Globally including the Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for all sites as well as their associated support organization.

Be a senior level leader for the OT Cyber Security Service.

Act as the lead subject matter expert on all OT security operational matters.

Develop new security processes and procedures to improve the service’s detection and response capability.

Identify project opportunities to develop services outside the current capabilities of the team.

Are a recognized expert working with one or more of the following: Firewall Management, Network Management and Creating scripts for automating processes.

Provide expertise, guidance and best practice advice to diagnose, investigate and overcome problems within the team as well as within Digital Security

Monitor, coordinate, coach, mentor and train the team. Act as their escalation point for all services.

Bachelor's of Computer Science or Engineering is preferred but not required.

Knowledge of Automation System environments.

10+ years of experience in IT infrastructure management.

A minimum of 3 years of Cyber Security experience or related field.

Deep technical understanding of IT infrastructure and management of these components.

Experience in analysing incidents in a large enterprise environment.

Awareness of the threat environment faced by multi-national oil, gas, Petrochemical Corporation.

Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.

Willingness to train and mentor other team members.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Experience with ICS, Process Control Networks and SCADA is highly desirable.

SANS Global Industrial Cyber Security Professional or have completed the ICS/CERT ICS Training is desired but not required.

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



