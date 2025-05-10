Operational security management specialist

Job summary

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

You will work with

This team owns the response and management of cyber incidents, using an intelligence-led approach for identification, mitigation, and rapid response to safeguard bp on a global scale. By applying lessons learned and data analytics, they establish engineering principles and enhance the technology stack to continuously bolster bp's cybersecurity posture.

Let me tell you about the role

We are looking for Senior Software and Data Engineer, with an emphasis on security data solutions and integration, who will help enable our security function through the management of large security data sets, development of data-driven solutions and insights, and the delivery of data integration solutions and digital automation. We build digital solutions primarily in the cloud using Azure and AWS, so we can adapt quickly, demonstrate the latest technology, and scale our solutions globally.

You will advocate for the leverage of a common set of data and analytics solutions that adhere to secure design and development practices. In this role, you will also support global data platforms used within bp; as well as contributing to best practices that will help shape bp’s security agenda and create a culture of excellence.

What you will deliver

Develop, deploy and maintain software designed to integrate security data from a wide range of applications and technologies within bp.

Write applications, dashboards, and reports focused on providing actionable, data-driven insights from bp security data by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business insight.

Build and maintain reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Adhere to proven methodologies for software development (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Responsible for service reliability and the maintenance and improvement of services, including defining and maintaining SLAs.

Coach and mentor others within the team, as appropriate.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Hands-on experience (typically 3+ years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.

Deep, working knowledge of a variety of querying languages (e.g., SQL, KQL, etc.), as well as practical scripting experience (e.g., in R or python).

Solid experience writing and maintaining data pipelines (e.g., ETL jobs, etc.) in moderately complex environments.

Experience with data alaysis technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mentality.

MSc (or equivalent) in a quantitative field or statistics is preferable.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can grow professionally. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



