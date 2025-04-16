Operations Control Tower Manager - Planning

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role!

An exciting opportunity to be associated with new team, establishing the Supply Chain Operational Control Tower (OCT). As OCT Manager Planning, you will be responsible for design and implementation of the Planning Control Tower, establishing the digital ecosystem as well as integrating processes and ways of working across the Planning organisation and broader supply chain.

Role & Responsibilities:

The OTC Manager Planning :

Design and implement the Planning Control Tower (CT) – collaborate with GSC teams, BP Digital Technology and 3P providers to rapidly develop a digital solution that will deliver the core capabilities of a Planning CT.

Be responsible for evolution of the Planning CT from transparency of planning data and insights, and making predictions and suggestions for decision making (and beyond).

Define and establish ways of working between the OCT team, and planning teams across the GSC COE, PUs, BTC and FBT, to ensure Control Tower outputs are used and actioned to drive incremental value.

Act as SME for Planning within and work closely with Planning COE to ensure OCT outcomes are aligned with, and enable standard process and improve maturity vs. relevant industry benchmarks.

Support the development and integration of the End-to-End Command Centre across the suite of functional CTs (planning, procurement, logistics, manufacturing)

Experience & Qualification Required:

Relevant University/College degree or equivalent

Deep functional expertise in planning, with 10+ years of shown experience in planning roles, ideally in both supply and demand, with end-to-end supply chain exposure

Broad understanding of SC operations (beyond planning), and ability to recognize commercial implications of supply chain decisions/actions

High degree of digital literacy; understanding of supply chain management digital solutions/platforms, and awareness of how digital capabilities can improve supply chain operations

Strong impact, influencing and communication skills; ability to work with partners at all levels of the organisation.

Project management experience; ability to lead complex projects and apply project management standard process to deliver on time, budget and quality.

Creative approach and able to work with high degree of ambiguity.

You will work with :

This team has been crafted to build new capability within Castrol Supply Chain and enable the new BTC – FBT operating model. It is a small, outstanding team dedicated to finding opportunities, anticipating risks and driving effective action across our network.

Key customers and partners will be:

Planning teams across global COE, all PUs, BTC and FBT

BP Digital Technology and 3P solution providers

GSC Leadership team and key GSC SMEs



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



