Operations Geologist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The role exists to ensure all wells are drilled safely, aligned with all regulations, and efficiently to meet defined well objectives in accordance with the Statement of Requirements (SOR) and meets all expectations of the New Wells Common Process. This delivery requires collaboration and effective communication across Subsurface and Wells teams.

Key Accountabilities:

Well Planning:

HSSE focus and ability to influence compliance standards for Safety and Operational Risks

Support well planning activities and construction of relevant NWD documents consistent with bp’s Wells Common Process

Support the construction of key documents, meeting participation and decisions (WID (Well Initiation Document), NDS (No Drilling Surprises) meeting, select the well option, operational decision trees, and finalization of the data acquisition program)

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are created for all geological risks

Support the construction of the SOR document ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition, and all relevant overburden characterization elements are contained

Ensure appropriate resourcing of well-site geologists both onshore/offshore through active engagement with suppliers

Ensure integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with key collaborators, NWD and Wells leadership

Lead the construction of the GOP ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document

Lead the contractor performance for key wellsite services to include but not limited to mudlogging, wireline/LWD, wellsite PPFG and geological services

Geological Operations:

Own daily NWD/subsurface operations meeting with the Rig based subsurface entities (WSG, BioStrat, ML, LWD)

Represent NWD/subsurface at the morning Wells rig call

Present material on NDS and expected geology in subsurface hole section previews, hole section reviews for the well

Participate in LWOP, CWOP exercises, ensure that the specialty vendors are engaged early in the process

Provide support to the wellsite geologist: daily and as needed ops call, provide up to date information and offset date

Help interpret and select formation tops, casing, and core points per SOR and appropriate decision trees.

Ensure efficient delivery of the data acquisition program and data quality per agreed terms and the security of all sensitive subsurface data and well results

Collaborate between Subsurface and Wells to ensure all well objectives are delivered safely and efficiently

Ensure Co-owners are receiving all required data and updates. SPA for Co-Owner communication and information dissemination.

Support the operations petrophysicist QC of data acquisition programs and procedures

Post Well:

Support successful EOW Report completion ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process

Ensure all data is finalized and electronically captures in the corporate regional data store and hard data copy is distributed accordingly to collaborators

Support after action review with service providers and liaise with geological contractor personnel to provide QA/QC of all subsurface data and reports with completion of scorecard

Document all post well key takeaways in PWR and share in appropriate NWD venues.

Support root cause analysis for any NPT event related to subsurface operations (Orange category) and ensure these takeaways are distributed through the appropriate venues and collaborators

Support the formal development of national staff through learning sessions/workshops for both well-site and operations geology staff

Education: University Degree in Geology or related subject

Essential Skills and Experience

Desire 6-12 years of relevant industry experience, most of which should have been gained in a geological operations environment

Essential industry experience in the areas of well planning and operations geology, well-site geology. Working knowledge of drilling operations, pore pressure, mudlogging is desirable

Geological, seismic and petrophysical log interpretation and workstation skills are needed; Petrel and TechLog experience are highly desirable

Experience with deep water Gulf of Mexico exploration and development wells is highly desirable

Strong written and verbal communication skills with a collaborative team-first mentality, be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate across teams!

