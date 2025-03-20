Job summary

''Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. ''

Role Overview:

The Operations & Maintenance Coordinator will play a critical role in optimizing the performance, safety, and reliability of our EV charging network. This position involves coordinating repair and maintenance activities, scheduling preventive and corrective maintenance, conducting site audits, and ensuring efficient troubleshooting and resolution of technical issues. The coordinator will work closely with charger OEMs, specialty electrical contractors, and internal teams to maintain high uptime and operational efficiency!

Shift Timing: 7:30pm to 4:30am IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Maintenance Coordination: Plan and schedule preventive and corrective maintenance tasks. Monitor work ticket durations and ensure timely resolution of issues. Visit large hub sites to develop detailed Preventive Maintenance (PM) scopes of work.

Technical Support & Troubleshooting: Collaborate with electricians and OEMs to troubleshoot issues in 480V electrical power systems and EV charging equipment, including AC to DC and DC to DC power electronics, 24VDC power circuits, and communication electronics. Work with charger OEMs to manage warranty work orders and ensure proper execution. Engage specialty contractors as needed for complex repair tasks.

Performance Monitoring & Reporting: Review Preventive Maintenance test results, ensuring compliance with manufacturer recommendations and/or NETA standards. Recommend repair or replacement plans based on PM findings. Track and document key performance indicators (critical metrics) such as charger uptime, station availability, mean time between failures, and work ticket completion rates.

Site Audits & Compliance: Conduct site audits to ensure compliance with safety protocols, proper labeling, trained staff, and overall equipment condition. Verify that preventive maintenance schedules are in place and properly tracked. Ensure new sites are operationally ready, including site access, staff training, maintenance contracts, and equipment labeling. Lead all aspects of site safety measures such as isolation points are locked, Arc Flash labeling and Arc Flash hazard mitigation efforts.

Asset & Spare Parts Management: Track common failed parts and maintain an inventory of common parts and develop a replenishment strategy for spare parts management. Contribute to the development and optimization of an internal ticketing and asset management system.

Operational & Financial Oversight: Track and manage site operational expenses. Monitor site availability, revenue, utilization rates, and successful charging sessions. Identify and implement strategies to enhance site utilization.



Experience & Qualification:

Professional degree, certification and relevant work experience of minimum 5 years

Experience in operations and maintenance within the EV charging, electrical, or related industry.

Strong understanding of electrical systems, including 480V power distribution and low-voltage DC electronics.

Ability to analyze maintenance data, generate reports, and recommend corrective actions. Experience conducting site audits for safety, compliance, and operational readiness.

Proficiency in asset management and ticketing systems. Excellent coordination, communication, and problem-solving skills.

Experience working with charger OEMs and third-party contractors.

Knowledge of NETA standards and industry best practices for preventive maintenance.

Knowledge of OSHA-10 & API1646- General Fuel Site & Construction Safety Knowledge in NFPA 70E Electrical Safety in the workplace!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



