Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

The purpose of the role bp pulse Operations & Maintenance Supervisor is to contribute to the success of the Run Phase of the global EV mobility program, initially focused on Network Monitoring, Operational Cost Management and Operational Data Management for Germany and key European markets.

In this role, you will make a significant contribution to standardizing and systematizing operational processes in a young and growing business in Germany and Europe. You will also help the Central Cluster Operation & Maintenance Manager to monitor and efficiently ensure the transfer and implementation of these processes in the wider European pulse countries, leveraging the benefits of creating, sharing and implementing best practices in the relevant countries.

Responsibilities include comprehensive site commissioning preparation, charger setup and configuration, CCTV monitoring of autonomous sites, and daily network monitoring to identify and resolve operational issues.

In the area of cost management, you will be responsible for handling the budget, setting up purchase orders, supporting invoice verification and continuously improving billing processes.

In addition, you will ensure the quality of master data, control the planning and documentation of maintenance activities and support complex project management and business processes

Shift Timing would be 8 AM- 5 PM IST to leverage time zone advantages.

A strong experience in end-to-end project execution or supporting complex project management and business processes

Excellent analytical understanding and ability to handle and structure data to identify key insights and patterns

Very good ability to condense complex and ambiguous situations and processes into specific and clear results. Accustomed to presenting results to different groups of audiences

Proven experience in standardizing and systematizing processes and related change management activities

Ability to build stable and mutually beneficial relationships with people around the world –

Strong Communication skills in Email & virtual meeting (MS teams)

A thorough understanding of the software (SalesForce, SAP, CPMS, MS Office 365) and the operating model of the EV infrastructure system.

Broad professional experience in the field of cost management and operational data delivery

3+ years of experience in offshore business relationships

Enjoyment of independent and self-reliant work situations

Fluency in English / German as a valuable supplement but not necessary

In the first phase, you will work daily with the Operation & Maintenance team in Germany, in particular with the BackEnd and Network Monitoring Team, the Maintenance Manager and the Operation & Maintenance Manager. As part of the extension of responsibility to the other European countries, the contact will extend as well to the respective pulse Execution and Operation teams, the M&C teams in the respective countries. As soon as the induction is advanced, you will also talk to the global functions and specialists on individual topics.

Our team and our work are characterized by the constant need to reconcile standardization and systematization with the diversity of challenges in reality. Despite the diversity of locations, customer problems and technical challenges, and despite the frequent imperfection of information, we want to be able to experience a safe and enjoyable charging for our customers every day. Our NorthStar Metrics are uptime and cost efficiency, as measured by the healthy cost-to-margin ratio.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



