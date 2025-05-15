This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Operations Manager (OM) is the BP Wind Energy site leader and is accountable for ensuring safe, reliable, compliant, and efficient operations of a Wind Farm site within a Performance Unit (PU). They lead a team of BP and contractor workforce executing all site activities safely, in accordance with plan, and delivering site financial goals.

The OM safeguards that all site activity is in conformance with relevant BP Group requirements, BP Wind Energy policies and procedures, Federal, State, and other applicable regulatory compliance requirements. They drive continuous improvement and standardization of processes, procedures and self-verification activities across a Wind Farm site working with cross functional support teams to ensure the delivery of optimal operating performance while maintaining safety as top priority.

Key Accountabilities

Provide leadership and direction to develop and maintain an inclusive culture built on BP values and behaviours that enables best in class delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient operations of a Wind Farm site.

Maintain single point of accountability (SPA) for managing day to day performance and cost management of a Wind Farm site to include operating and maintenance (O&M) decisions up to assigned delegation of authority (DoA).

Lead the site team in providing appropriate oversight to systematically verify that goods, equipment and services provided by suppliers, contractors and other parties meet contractual and BP requirements.

Build a BP Wind Energy culture of continuous improvement enabling the workforce to systematically identify defects in activities and processes utilizing continuous improvement methodologies and tools for developing and tracking safety and operational key performance indicators (KPIs) reviewing, reporting, and improving site performance.

Liaison for landowners to maintain relationships and address emerging questions or concerns.

Represent BP Wind Energy in community events and foster positive relationships.

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Engineering, or equivalent relevant experience

Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum 7 years of work experience in Operations to include a minimum of 5 years in a leadership role with a track record of delivering safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Skilled in leading and developing people – strong people management skills required, with proven ability to lead, motivate and develop highly technical team.

Proven track record of safety leadership including a history of actively influencing the safe operations of 3rd-party contractors.

Ability to work with diverse teams in both office and field operation environments and ability to actively engage with business unit leadership.

Demonstrated financial knowledge of business planning and budget management with experience in analysing and reporting of business performance.

Proven track record in embracing and utilizing BP Common Processes, best practices, and sharing with peers.

Fitness for Duty – No impediments to ability to safely climb 300’ wind towers.

Must reside within 75 miles of the O&M Facility

How much do we pay (Base Salary)? ($103,000 - $150,000 (Minimum & Maximum)) **Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. Further note that the estimate excludes (a) the value of any potential and discretionary annual cash bonus, and (b) the value of potential long-term incentive for the position, and (c) the value of any of the other potential benefit offerings listed above.

*Please see the benefits@bp site for further information. Further note that eligibility for and participation in all benefits offerings described above are subject to the terms of conditions of the applicable benefit plan.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.