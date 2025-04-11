Operations Performance Unit Leader

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Bp is seeking a Performance Unit Leader (PUL) to join our team at the Whiting Refinery! This role oversees a Performance Unit consisting of two or more Asset teams, who manage the refinery units as cross-functional teams consisting of personnel from Operations, Maintenance, E&TS, and HSE&C. The Asset teams, in turn, provide support to the Shift team to complete day-to-day operating activities.

The Performance Unit Leader works with other members of the Performance Leadership Team (PLT) to manage resources, priorities and initiatives necessary to safely operate, maintain and improve all facilities within their area of responsibility, doing so in the most cost effective and efficient manner.

The Performance Unit Leader:

Drives safe, compliant, reliable and competitive operations as performance manager for asset teams

Supports day-to-day operations by empowering the asset teams to achieve safe, compliant, reliable and competitive performance in accordance with OMS requirements

Manages risk, budgets and people resources federally across the Refinery to achieve competitive business goals

Drives operational excellence and delivery of the Business Improvement Plan

Ensuring tactical plans are built and completed in alignment with our strategic priorities

Support development and implementation of the long-term unit asset strategies across the Refinery

Job Requirements and Experience

Bachelor of Science or equivalent experience in Engineering

At least 10 years of refinery experience or equivalent (petrochemical, chemical etc.)

Previous supervisory experience

Strategic planning and project management skills

Strong leadership and team management skills

Ability to manage risk, budgets, and resources effectively

Experience in operational excellence and business improvement

Knowledge of health, safety, and environmental regulations

RESPONSIBLE for:

Adhering to the code to the conduct, role modeling ‘Who we are’ within the asset(s), creating an environment that is caring, respectful, inclusive and equitable, and fostering a culture that encourages speak-up.

Providing guidance, coaching, and support to team members to optimize their performance and development.

Delivering activities that contribute to, and fostering a culture of, operational excellence, competitiveness, and ownership.

ACCOUNTABLE for:

The supervision, development, and performance management of the Operations Superintendents, including recruiting and succession planning.

Ensure development and maintenance of an Asset Team staffing plan.

Manage performance for direct reports.

Provide input for dotted-line reports for performance management, including the setting of all Area related performance goals.

Determine functional support needs so that central groups can determine staffing levels needed within the Assets.

Unit Process Safety and Personnel (BP and contractor) Safety.

Compliance with all pertinent environmental regulations, including monitoring and reporting of any variances.

Compliance with all internal/external regulatory requirements (HSSE, Process Safety, Management of Change, Mechanical Integrity, Control of Work, Compliance Reporting, Action Item Closure, etc.).

Compliance with all applicable process and personnel safety expectations (IM Standard, Engineering Technical Practices, Site Technical Practices, Manual of Safety Procedures, Control of Work, etc.).

Development and delivery of an effective equipment and process monitoring and care plan (rounds/duties for Operators and Support Staff, preventative/predictive maintenance, operating envelopes, long term unit health monitoring, etc.).

Development and delivery of the annual routine operations and maintenance budgets, variable expense (energy, chemicals, catalyst), and capital projects.

Accountable for unit reliability/availability, process improvements and customer focus/assistance.

Ensures TCP (TAR Common Process) Milestones are met.

Ensure that projects in-line with unit asset strategies are initiated to support business needs including compliance, commercial and turnaround common process (TCP) timing.

Delivering Asset and site wide improvement plans and tactical plans in alignment/support of the Whiting Business Unit performance contract and bp goals.

Why join bp

How much do we pay (Base)? ($153,000– $219,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.