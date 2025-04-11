Operations Performance Unit Leader

Entity:Production & Operations
Bp is seeking a Performance Unit Leader (PUL) to join our team at the Whiting Refinery! This role oversees a Performance Unit consisting of two or more Asset teams, who manage the refinery units as cross-functional teams consisting of personnel from Operations, Maintenance, E&TS, and HSE&C. The Asset teams, in turn, provide support to the Shift team to complete day-to-day operating activities.
The Performance Unit Leader works with other members of the Performance Leadership Team (PLT) to manage resources, priorities and initiatives necessary to safely operate, maintain and improve all facilities within their area of responsibility, doing so in the most cost effective and efficient manner.
The Performance Unit Leader:
How much do we pay (Base)? ($153,000– $219,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
