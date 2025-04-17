Operations Petrophysicist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Petrophysicists in Subsurface deliver high quality, impactful technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses. We require an individual contributor Petrophysicist located in Jakarta to support new well delivery across the Asia Pacific region. The successful candidate will provide operational support for new well planning and execution, as well as quality control and petrophysical analysis of the well data acquired. The role will likely span both exploration and development wells across different assets.

This role requires a strong grasp of drilling operations, logging while drilling, wireline data acquisition, and petrophysical concepts. Expect to closely collaborate with cross-discipline teams (for example, drilling, completions, production, operations, finance and subsurface). The ability to work with and influence third party vendors during rig operations to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of LWD and wireline services is essential, and the successful candidate will be able to appropriately communicate subsurface risks and uncertainties associated with both operations and petrophysical analysis.

Lead the planning, execution, and quality assurance of LWD and wireline data acquisition plans.

Responsible for supplier performance management to ensure quality data delivery from logging while drilling, wireline and coring operations.

Ensure conformance to BP guidelines and best practices. - Monitor real-time operations in support of drilling, LWD, coring, production logging and wireline acquisition.

Deliver reliable reservoir description analyses for both new and existing wells, through the application and development of petrophysical evaluation best practice.

Provide petrophysical input to integrated, multidisciplinary, subsurface reservoir characterization studies to support key business decisions.

A relevant degree (or higher) in Engineering, Geoscience or equivalent technical subject.

Minimum 7 years experience working either as a Petrophysicist, or acquiring logging while drilling and/or wireline data.

Proficiency in Techlog or a similar log interpretation platform.

Experience working in multi-disciplinary/ multi-functional project teams.

Ability to successfully interact with and influence representatives of other disciplines, internal teams, vendors and partner companies.

Open hole petrophysical interpretation skills (including quick look) and experience working with integrated datasets.

Effective communication and presentation skills, with experience presenting technical material.

Ideally, a deep understanding of Logging While Drilling, and/or Wireline and/or Mud logging technologies as part of wellsite operations.

Ideally, experience or exposure to contracts and contract management.

Have Indonesian nationality.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



