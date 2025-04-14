Operations System Analyst_Radar

Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

** IMPORTANT- Please upload your resume in English**

Now a part of the bp portfolio, Travel Centers of America (TA) is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the United States. TA is focused on growing its network of travel centers. For more than 50 years, millions of professional truck drivers and motorists have called our travel centers home, depending on us daily for fuel, food, truck maintenance and essential services.

This role will be accountable for providing technical expertise to maintain and support the Compeat Intelligence Radar software for our restaurant concepts across all company managed and participating franchise back office systems. Work with field operations team and HQ to accomplish company objectives, goals, and targets.

Key Accountabilities:

Configure and maintain Radar users with appropriate permissions.

Email Alerts Maintenance: Set up and maintain which alerts are desired, as well as the trigger criteria/threshold.

Report Batch Maintenance: Set up and maintain report batches; add new reports and purge existing reports per organization needs.

Maintain item Groups.

Forecast Metric Maintenance: Set up and maintain the forecast module.

Build and maintain training documents for new user interface procedures.

Inventory Item (II) Maintenance: This includes adding, deactivating, and reviewing and fixing exception alerts.

Vendor Purchase Items (VPI) Maintenance: This includes adding, deactivating, and reviewing and fixing exception alerts.

Recipe Maintenance: This includes adding, editing, and deactivating. Manage and correct recipe exceptions.

Link recipes to menu items as new recipes and menu items are added.

Respond to Requests for change to Radar for new items within designated service level agreements (SLA).

Coordinate all changes with POS database team for data integrity between POS and the Radar back office system.

Complete franchisee service requests for changes per the agreed SLAs.

Respond to defects reported by the sites to minimize system errors; raise issues to Radar software vendor as needed.

Use verbal and written communications to demonstrate a customer-focused attitude when taking care of customers.

Job requirements and essential criteria

Bachelor’s degree is desirable, but not required.

Proven experience with Compeat Intelligence Radar software or similar environments.

Advanced English proficiency is a must.

Skills & Competencies

Proficiency in analyzing large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and insights. Familiarity with tools like SQL, Excel, and data visualization software (e.g., Tableau, Power BI).

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

Ability to approach problems methodically, analyze complex data, and develop effective solutions.

Ensuring accuracy and precision in data analysis and system evaluations.

Identifying inefficiencies and implementing improvements to enhance operational performance.

Effective communication skills to convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders and collaborate with multi-functional teams.

Working effectively with colleagues from different departments to achieve common goals.

Prioritizing the needs of internal and external customers to ensure satisfaction and support business objectives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



