About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Operations Technician is responsible for the overall safe operation, maintenance and performance of a digester gas to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) processing facility.

Key accountabilities

Manage the safe operation of the plant during assigned shift in the most efficient and productive method to maintain compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) and prescribed safety and environmental standards.

Make periodic inspections of plant equipment to determine proper and normal operating conditions. Check and record operational data such as fluid levels, temperatures and pressures, compare to trends and have the ability to make corrections as needed.

Maintain positive working relationship with all plant stakeholders and counterparties.

Review daily operating reports and other records to ensure specified operating characteristics in control of the plant equipment.

Perform preventive maintenance and troubleshooting on plant instrumentation and equipment.

Detect and correct faulty and malfunctioning mechanical and electrical components, devices and equipment.

Operate advanced instrumentation and process control systems.

Diagnose equipment malfunctions during emergencies and direct activities to restore normal operation or to shut down malfunctioning unit.

Test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures using testing devices such as ohmmeters and voltmeters.

Troubleshoot and repair electrical system wiring from control wiring up to 480 volts. Install, remove and modify equipment.

Notify RNG Digester Regional Manager of shutdown or major changes in power output of unit.

Maintain all plant equipment and structures in accordance with manufactures and Aria Energy guidelines.

Maintain a clean work space including the plant building, control room, rest room, break room and grounds.

Write routine reports and correspondence.

Maintain daily operation logs for shift in accordance with prescribed standards.

Assist in planning maintenance and outage activities.

Assist in defining, ordering and procuring all required parts.

Responds in a timely manner to callouts and work overtime as required.

Perform analytical tests as needed (i.e. PH, Conductivity, methane, H2S, moisture).

Implement all safety procedures to included lockout tag out procedures.

Perform all aspects of Hazardous waste handling and management in accordance with training. Duties may range from filling of waste containers, proper labeling, movement of containers, completing appropriate paperwork, and signing of Hazardous waste shipping manifest or receiving hazardous products. *Perform all aspects of Hazardous waste handling and management in accordance with training.

Essential education

Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Essential experience

Intermediate Electrical, Chemical and Mechanical experience.

Previous digester gas operation experience a plus, minimum of 1-3 years in digester gas processing, chemical plant operations, industrial gas operations, or power plant operations or equivalent.

Understanding of process control systems as applied to digester gas collection and processing.

Technical / Troubleshooting skills with ability to read and understand complex technical manuals and schematics.

Understanding a variety of sensors and transducer systems, calibrate, and troubleshoot different types of pressure, level, flow and temperature sensors, understand the complete plant process and how it’s affected by the control system, including troubleshooting mechanical systems as required.

Knowledge of basic math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Ability to read blueprints and follow established procedures with minimal amount of general supervision (i.e., work independently).

Ability to recognize colors, able to distinguish between the red and green status indicators on PLC and wire colors.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively to employees of the organization.

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Proficient using computers (experience using MS Word, Excel and email systems) and monitoring equipment to measure, record and make adjustments within operating parameters, perform fault finding and repair as well as required scheduled maintenance.

Basic chemical and mechanical experience

Hands-on mechanical and process equipment.

Previous landfill and or gas processing experience

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass background check and DOT drug test

Desirable criteria

3+ years’ experience in digester gas processing, or power plant operations

Any technical certification or training is a plus.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $37-$39 per hour. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



