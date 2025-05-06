Operations and Maintenance Specialist (O&M P)

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The (O&M P) role is a multi-craft position focused on light and heavy equipment operations and pipeline construction and repair.

Key Accountabilities:

Successfully and effectively follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational and maintenance practices and procedures.

Be motivated and accountable to achieve long-term and day-to-day goals and tasks.

Effectively manage time and resources and manage multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously.

Be a self-starter and have the work independently without supervision.

Problem solves, overcome obstacles and make good decisions.

Communicates effectively with all levels both internally and externally and work effectively as part of a diverse team.

Effectively demonstrates and transfers work related knowledge to others.

Values and practices continuous learning.

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.

Working shift schedules as required, including weekends, holidays; Available for overtime as necessary and is subject to callouts including response to emergency situations.

Effectively demonstrate and share work related knowledge to others.

Operate and maintain tractors and equipment with attachments including front-end loader, backhoe, dozer blade, side boom, etc.

Operate and maintain tandem trucks.

Operate and maintain portable pumps and vacuum pumps.

Perform inline inspections, pig tracking, hydrostatic testing, hot tapping, stopple work, pipeline disconnects; install Clock Springs, purging lines, etc.

Operate and maintain air compressors and portable electrical generators.

Perform administrative tasks including reports.

Make minor repairs to equipment used in performing the job.

Work directly with contract supply companies and pipeline support contractors to optimize efficiencies and cost control.

Utilize Maximo, VTA, MS Office and other applications as required to effectively perform the role.

Damage prevention (as required)

Complete Emergency Response training, including HAZWOPER, RCRA, respiratory, and other training, as required.

Drive heavy vehicles and drive to multiple locations along the pipeline.

Complete Inspection & Repair reports, Foreign Line Crossing reports and others as required.

Other duties as assigned.

Must be willing to travel to other locations within the district’s geographical area of responsibility, depending on workload and business needs.

Essential Education

High School Diploma (or GED equivalent) required.

Associates or Technical degrees considered a plus.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Must have outstanding safe work practices, including safe driving.

Prefer two years’ pipeline operator experience or advanced education in technical crafts or work experience in the job duties described above.

Possess a working knowledge of computers including Excel, Word and Outlook.

Must be committed to learning new skills and completing the O&M P training curriculum as required for the assigned job classification level.

Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications.

Effective time management skills and ability to manage multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously.

Must have strong interpersonal and organizational skills.

Must be a self-starter and can work independently without supervision.

Must have an ability to solve problems, overcome obstacles and make good decisions.

Good oral/written communication skills and communicate effectively with all levels both internally and externally.

Must have the ability to read maps, alignment sheets, construction drawings and distinguish colors.

Exhibit a high level of initiative.

Travel requirement for this position is up to 75%.

CDL Preferred / Must be able to physically acquire one.

Job Accountability: Overtime

As a condition of employment, all employees must be available to work overtime as needed. This includes working evenings, weekends, holidays, and responding to callouts, including emergency situations. The ability to work overtime is essential to ensure safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operations, as well as the timely completion of projects.

How much do we pay? New hires for the O&M O position start at an hourly rate of $34.31, the entry level rate for the O&M classification. The hourly rate incrementally increases to the O&M O rate $49.35 as the employee progresses through and optimally completes the O&M Skills Training curriculum (approximately 24 months from employment start date).

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for Core U.S. Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.