It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as an



Order Management Specialist - Dutch speaking!

In this role You will:

Serving as the primary point of contact for customers, navigating the intricate dynamics between suppliers, sales managers, and global logistics teams with cultural sensitivity and exceptional communication

Handling daily customer service tasks including order processing via phone, email, and fax. Ensuring accurate information gathering, order fulfillment, and prompt acknowledgment of all inquiries

Guiding customers on optimal port selection and address order challenges, such as last-minute changes or small order optimization, to benefit both the company and the customer

Taking decisive action in unforeseen circumstances, offering alternative solutions and seeking technical advice when necessary

Monitoring order values to ensure compliance with credit limits and policies, coordinating with Sales/Credit Management as needed

Recording and address customer complaints, contribute to knowledge building in the shipping industry, and identify opportunities for product introductions and market expansion

Monitoring KPIs like IFOT (In Full On Time) service performance, identifying suboptimal patterns, and strive to improve delivery efficiency

What You will need to be successful:

Strong Dutch and English proficiency

Extensive experience in customer service, particularly in a Business Service Center environment - order management experience is a plus

Deep understanding of customer needs and specific requirements

Strong written and oral communication abilities

Proficient in end-to-end order-to-cash processes, with excellent time management and problem-solving skills

Expertise in SAP, Salesforce, and MS Office applications

Ability to manage senior stakeholders with confidence and credibility

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



