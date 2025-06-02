Relocation may be negotiable for this role

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

The People Operations and Advisory team sits within People, Culture and Communication which is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised support for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. People Operations and Advisory is the first point of contact for People and Culture (HR) related matters; the team members are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

Join our Team and advance your career as Organizational Data Services Analyst!

Fixed-term parental cover role until March 2026

The purpose of the Organizational Data Services Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and People and Culture on complex employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

In this role, you will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes

Provide support to internal customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity in Workday is maintained

Maintain supervisory organisations, position master data and other structural objects in Workday

Coordinate corrections and cancellation processes with cross-functional teams to ensure the consequences of any adjustments are managed correctly

Work closely with other Core People Services team members to ensure that overall operational objectives are met and lessons are learnt

Participate in idea sharing

Identify and apply continuous improvement initiatives

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms

Support the resolution of business escalations

What you will need to be successful:

Fresh graduates are welcome

Fluency in English

1-2 years experience in administrative, assistant, HR support or similar role is an advantage

Analytical approach and attention to detail

Experience in using MS Office

Knowledge of Workday or CRM systems is also an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Management, Employee and labour relations, Employee Database Management, Global Perspective, Human Resources Administration, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.