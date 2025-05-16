Organizational Safety Learning Lead - TSI (Global Learning Lead)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

The Organizational Safety Learning Lead is responsible for owning organizational learning requirements and supporting bp businesses and other key stakeholders to promote, implement, and enhance safety through organizational learning to prevent recurrence of incidents being the owner of the processes and activities (OMS 2.4). In addition, the role supports bp’s Incident Management (OMS 4.4) processes.

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

OMS 2.4 Organizational Learning

OMS 2.4 OMS Owner

Maintains standards, procedures, guides, templates, and tools associated with the delivery of OMS 2.4.

Develops and leads strategic continuous improvement activities that simplify and standardize bp’s approach to the delivery of OMS 2.4.

Develops and analyzes metrics that evaluate the system health of OMS 2.4 throughout bp’s entities and sub-entities.

Organizational Learning (5-Step Learning Process / Learning Forums)

Facilitates the process of developing and embedding of learnings from safety related Lessons identified, Learning Alerts, and High Value Learnings, throughout bp.

Supports, coaches, and guides sub-entity organizational learning activities.

Facilitates the Group Learning Forum (GLF) and provides input to the GLF Chairperson.

Coordinates SV of organizational learning effectiveness.

Organizational Learning from safety incidents (Learning Capability)

Develops, maintains, and communicates an organizational learning framework that defines the organizational learning discipline. The framework should:

Develop and maintain a plan to enhance the safety related organizational learning skills, capability, and competency for learning advisors, learning leads, etc.

Inform leadership of organizational learning processes, expectation. inputs, and outputs

Organizational Learning from safety incidents(Learning Opportunities)

Works with external safety improvement related organizational learning organizations, NOJV’s, and industry peers to share and implement feedback, learnings, and new initiatives within bp.

Develops expertise to increase learning opportunities (e.g. learning teams, standdowns) from sources other than HSE&C.

Develops and analyzes metrics that evaluates learning opportunities throughout bp’s entities and sub-entities.

Provides oversight to LENS – the online incident learning platform, establishing requirements and guidance for improvement.

Incident investigation

Leads significant incident investigations (Mi, HiPo, other) as requested.

Supports Organizational Learning and Investigation team (Regional Leads/SPCs) by mentoring, coaching, and guiding business-based investigators when appropriate.

Provides support to investigation activities to develop Investigation capability and competency to provide systematic, compliant, and sustainable implementation of OMS 4.4.

Functional Knowledge:

Strong leadership skills, able to influence and engage at all levels across the business

Deep understanding of bp’s OMS Framework and associated practices, procedures, and guides.

Multi-disciplined experiences that span HSE&C, operations, and engineering to assist in understanding how work “should be done.”

General understanding of Process and Operational Safety concepts, Risk Management, and Lifesaving rules.

Understands HSE practices and procedures, hazards and risk identification, and the challenges associated with the delivery of safety programs

Business Expertise:

Deep understanding of bp’s businesses.

Deep understanding of the requirements related to bp’s organizational learning and incident investigation requirements.

Desire for continuous improvement, simplification, modernization, transformation, and systemic process integration that challenges “status quo”.

Ability to effectively communicate.

Ability to manage time, work independently and present an unbiased view.

Leadership:

Ability to lead a high-performing, globally distributed team of technical specialists.

Desire and skills to develop people, manage change and build a team that exceeds expectations

Leadership activities align with bp’s culture frame, "Who We Are” and Safety Leadership Principles

Problem Solving:

Ability to identify, analyze, and strategically solve problems with willingness and ability to apply novel solutions.

Ability to listen and assimilate a range of views and formulate a clear plan based on inputs and feedback.

Nature and Area of Impact:

Global Organizational safety learning remit for all bp’s business activities. The position encompasses all regions and business areas, necessitating interaction with HSE&C LT, business-facing VPs, S&ORA, OMS team, Process Safety & Insights team, Safety Team, Risk Team, and engineering/operational organizations

Skills:

Expert Investigation skills, risk management, self-verification, Management systems, learning, digital systems, communication, and influencing.

Shift Timings:

Working UK hours to support business partners

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



