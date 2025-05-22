PPFG Specialist - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

Role Synopsis

The Pore Pressure/Geomechanics Specialist provides support for well planning and execution by collaborating with the cross-disciplinary well delivery teams by developing geologically sound and compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts and wellbore stability models. The specialist also assists in pressure detection efforts for wells and incorporates sub-surface related nonproductive time and drilling events into new forecasts.

Primary Accountabilities

Pore Pressure and Fracture Pressure Forecasting: For pore pressure, the specialist should be able to integrate offset well data such as measured pressures, connection gases, log data in context of the geological setting to generate a pore pressure forecast. For fracture gradient, there will be an emphasis on analysis and integration of data from multiple sources to generate a forecast e.g. log data, drilling data, Mini-frac/leak off data, Data from Lost Circulations Events and Geological Setting. Integrate work with others on the multi-disciplinary well planning team to optimize the design on the selection of drilling fluid type/weight, casing string design, setting depths, potential geo-hazards and mitigation techniques.

Operational Support for Pore Pressure Detection as required for complex development or exploration wells in collaboration with the remote collaboration center; including real-time model calibration, kick analysis, gas and breathing analysis and losses investigations.

Drillability Assessment: Develop wellbore strengthening model and implementation plan for drilling through depleted reservoirs.

Wellbore stability analysis: Developing wellbore stability models as the basis for providing minimum mud weight recommendations for drilling and completing wells. There will be an emphasis on analysis and integration of data from multiple sources e.g. log data, drilling data, cavings analysis, image and caliper log analysis etc.

Operational assessment: contribute to Reservoir Development Operating Limits, broaching analyses, zonal isolation assessment, alternate well design, deviation/abandonment risk assessments. Participate in risk assessments to represent the PPFG, zonal isolation and broaching risks.

Participation in subsurface related non-productive time (NPT) analyses and investigations

Support development and implementation of a world class PPFG and Geomechanics toolkit.

Represent BP externally as required at industry meetings and JIPs etc.

Coach for less experienced team members

Essential Education

Master’s or PhD in Engineering, Science, Geoscience, Geomechanics or Mathematics

Essential Criteria

Minimum 8 years of experience in relevant oilfield (drilling PPFG/geomechanics) with operator or service company.

The candidate must be familiar with PPFG, geomechanics, drilling and subsurface aspects of Well Planning and Execution.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Previous PPFG experience with an operator; previous geomechanics experience such as wellbore stability and formation pressure integrity tests.

Awareness of Geology, Petrophysics, Basin Modelling, Processing Geophysics, Reservoir Geomechanics, Drilling Engineering, Rig Systems, and Well Control.

Software proficiency and coding capability (e.g., VBA, Python, Techlog and Petrel).

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.