PSI Engineer (Delivery Focused) - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The PSI engineer (delivery focused) has

Experience support in implementing a new RBI program at an operating facility or at least 5 years of hands on experience maintaining an existing RBI program.

Involvement and part of the major changes across organizational, geographic and cultural boundaries.

Demonstrated ability to follow the company’s standard practices and influence diverse collaborators to achieve common goals and standardization across the company,

Applies practical solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

Supports self-verification processes in partnership with other central and site teams

Supports long-term safe operation of the assets by reviewing integrity data and providing technical analysis and insights.

What you will deliver

Discipline Related:

Execute data collection & updates with analysis, collect & organize data changes

Analyze data & coordinate updates to integrity management documents and inspection data management system (IDMS).

Conduct damage mechanism review revalidation (DMR/r) scoping and readiness assessments

Facilitate & complete DMR revalidation evaluation (i.e., cross-functional team meeting to revalidate the model, including a systems and circuits review)

Provide technical support on documenting and incorporating DMR outputs into RBI analyses within GE APM.

Lead preparation and targeted meetings with refinery site personnel from different teams to prepare for DMR revalidations and implement outputs. Examples include reviewing and updating process data, dead legs, and susceptible areas and reviewing DMR recommendations and unit risk assessments.

Facilitate and record changes resulting from DMR/r evaluations

Update integrity management documents & prepare GE APM templates

Create & update integrity management documents, evaluation materials & GE APM

Collaborate with site integrity teams to identify RBI components with risk that cannot be mitigated with inspection (e.g., COF-Driven risk) and create alternative risk mitigation strategies.

Support integrity assessments and risk reviews, updating RBI analyses, calculating and reviewing risk calculations and finalizing risk

Support development of inspection plans from RBI recommendations

Transfer data to GE APM, including with data loaders

Support projects & TARs in creating & updating integrity management documents & GE APM

Support global RBI workflow definition, development, implementation, and standardization

Support global integrity programs implementation and works with operating sites and supporting contractors

Promote sharing of knowledge and experience, and application of standard processes and standardization across the RBI community

Support and develop inspection optimization activities associated with programs and services delivered to sites, and associated work instructions and job aides.

Support the planning of TAR inspection scope using RBI and provide guidance on RBI reassessment and evergreening.

Support self-verification processes and understand and provide interpretations and support conformance with applicable bp’s engineering technical practices and industry codes and laws.

Capable of leading inspection information, develop and update inspection strategies and plans as needed using IDMS.

Supports and fully engages with TAR, Projects, Maintenance, operations, engineering and Integrity teams as required for scope development.

Supports performance management through implementation, measurement and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

Maintains a relationship with the wider integrity community to share lessons learned with a view to continuous improvement of practices, procedures, workflow or specifications.

Assists in developing and applying designated technical practices to support control of the successfully delivery of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful

Must have education requirements:

BSc or BEng or MEng (India) or international equivalent in Mechanical Engineering or related engineering/Science field

Must have certifications:

N/A

Preferred education/certifications:

Professional accreditation in either Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

API certifications and active participation in industry forums (API, AMPP (former NACE etc.)

Phd, BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering field around materials, corrosion, mechanical, chemical engineering

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Total years of experience: 5-8 years of experience in relevant Integrity management, relability, maintenance, and operations

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Knowledge of RBI Methodology (API RP 580, API RP 581 etc.) and its practical application.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Good understanding on NDE, inspection methods, coverage requirements, inspection frequency, inspection effectiveness, data analysis, and inspection management processes, tools, and metrics.

Experience collecting data from disparate sources to identify and define changes affecting corrosion risks on an oil and gas processing plant or oil refinery or petrochemical plant.

Experience building, modeling, and updating corrosion systems and circuits, including circuitizing P&IDs; defining inventory groups; assigning damage mechanisms, susceptibilities, and corrosion rates; selecting susceptible areas; identifying dead legs; and assigning and selecting condition monitoring locations (CMLs).

Experience defining updates to integrity management documents, including corrosion and material diagrams (CMDs), corrosion control documents (CCDs), and inspection isometric diagrams (ISOs).

Experience with Inspection data management system (IDMS)

Proven ability in practical application of company and industry engineering standards and practices for O&G mechanical equipment

Experience defining updates to IDMS (including IM, TM, RBI) following TARs and projects.

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (E.g. SAP, Maximo etc.) and their works with IDMS

Work experience with relevant inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance and also have a working knowledge of other codes such as API 510, 570, 571, 579, 653, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Experience of working in an oil and gas processing / refinery/petrochemical plant.

Relevant experience in pressure systems integrity engineering for oil & gas processing/refining/petrochemical facilities

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills

People leadership, teamwork, communication skills and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Preferred Equipment inspection experiences

Experience developing inspection plans

Using PowerBI to convey dense information clearly & succinctly

Using Microsoft ADO to communicate project status and risks

Asynchronous working strategies

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management

You will work with

P&O organization (mostly refining & bpS)

Shift : India/UK



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction



