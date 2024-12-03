PSI Engineer - RBI - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

The PSI Engineer RBI supports RBI implementation and sustain through reassessment, damage mechanism reviews (DMR), inspection plan development, condition monitoring location (CML) identification, inspection data management system (IDMS), inspection grading, RBI calibration, mechanical integrity assessment, remaining life and fitness for service (FFS). This is a technical role, expected to proactively support assigned assets for their successful RBI implementation, management and ever-greening, engaging with other subject areas, sub-functions, and contractors to implement the pace setter RBI processes. The role is expected to support the assigned assets via proactive data driven analysis, continuous improvement of integrity processes, coaching and technical support and guidance for PSI engineers, Corrosion and materials engineers on RBI excellence and applications, ever greening of our integrity strategies and embedding continuous improvement and learning into our RBI standard technical practices. Alignment to the bp Operating Management System (OMS) and safety leadership principles to build a purposeful, winning, and caring culture.

Develop RBI Methodology Documents, such as Management System and Technical Instructions consistent with industry standard processes and regulatory requirements.

and regulatory requirements. Implement RBI programs in commercially available inspection data management systems (IDMS). Supervise their sustained health and lead self verification practices and critical metrics around it.

Perform risk analysis, updating RBI inspection plans, and ever greening the RBI analysis.

Verify RBI data quality and assumptions through quality audits.

Participate in damage mechanism assessments/reviews and identify damage mechanisms.

Participate/perform fixed equipment system and circuitization.

Determine inspection and test plans for fixed equipment and piping.

Manage a team of technicians, specialists, and engineers to perform data entry, develop corrosion loops and create inspection circuits, CML location, NDT techniques application, etc.

Document inspection reports and RBI data in electronic and/or hard copy format for on-stream inspections.

Provide QA/QC function and quality checks of new projects RBI work.

Conduct NCR review with the project management team.

Provide RBI software support for the production system and fix potential issues.

potential issues. Participate/perform mechanical integrity (MI) gap assessments and audits.

Define and implement strategies to systematically roll-over inspection plans.

strategies to systematically roll-over inspection plans. Develop work processes/flow and conduct training.

Participate in the RBI user community to promote sharing of knowledge, experience and standard processes across P&O.

across P&O. Work with bp technical teams to resolve defects and performance issues of MI systems and RBI tools.

Support and fully engages with TAR, Projects, Maintenance, Operations, and Integrity teams as the need arises for scope development.

Provide support for global implementation of RBI improvements, including contractor management and oversight.

Provide RBI support and training of inspection personnel.

Provide consistent RBI performance management and insights to discipline leadership and asset leadership

Assist with Inspection Information Management

Provide leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience in an engineering field

8+ years of relevant technical field experience in oil/gas or petrochemical industries, pressure systems integrity management and RBI

Preferably certified in API 580, 581 and 571.

Work experience with relevant inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance

Mix of production/refining/petrochemical plant experience.

Deep understanding of O&G integrity damaging mechanisms, risk evaluation, remaining life evaluations, FFS understanding

Hands-on experience facilitating RBI implementation.

Strong experience of ASME and API codes and standards, working with PFDs and P&IDs and inspection isos.

Thorough understanding of refining and chemical processes with the ability to facilitate client meetings discussing details of operating units.

Deep expertise on optimally applying both qualitative and quantitative RBI analysis methodologies such as API 581.

both qualitative and quantitative RBI analysis methodologies such as API 581. Experience in damage mechanism assessment and developing corrosion loops in the oil and gas industry along with maintaining process piping systems and corrosion circuits.

Working experience with conventional and advanced NDT applications and limitations. Deep experience on inspection grading.

Working experience in inspection, test, and preventive maintenance (ITPM) development as applicable to the recognized and generally accepted good engineering practices (RAGAGEPs).

Experience applying RBI software systems, including, GE APM IM modules, and other inspection data management systems (IDMS)

RBI software systems, including, GE APM IM modules, and other inspection data management systems (IDMS) Experience in fitness for service (FFS) as per API 579-1.

Process knowledge of oil refineries, gas processing, and chemical plants is preferable.

Strong spreadsheet, project scheduling, and database skills

Knowledge NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, BSI ISO Standards, AWS/ CSWIP/ ASNT NDT Techniques, Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Ability to create and maintain reliable customer relationships.

People leadership, collaboration, communication skills and an ability to network and influence across interpersonal boundaries. Fluent in English, written and oral. Must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Regional Integrity Management Teams, RBI user groups, subdiscipline network, External Vendors, External and Internal Audit and Safety partners.

Shift support : UK/ India % travel requirements : 10%



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.