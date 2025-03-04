PSI Engineer - Tanks - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

About bp:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths within the wider bp solutions team to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Let me tell you about the role:

The tank focused Pressure Systems Integrity Engineer supports the tank RBI implementation and sustainability, tank integrity assessments and supporting our production and operations assets requests related to storage tanks and pressure systems. This is a technical role, expected to proactively support assigned assets for their successful RBI implementation, management and ever-greening, engaging with otherfieldss, sub-functions, and contractors to implement the pace setter RBI processes.

The role is expected to support the assigned assets via proactive data driven analysis, continuous improvement of integrity processes, coaching and technical support and guidance for PSI, mechanical, maintenance and reliability engineers on Tank RBI excellence and applications, ever-greening of the bp’s tank integrity strategies and embedding continuous improvement and learning into our RBI standard technical practices.

Alignment to the bp Operating Management System (OMS) and safety leadership principles to build a purposeful, winning, and caring culture.

What you will deliver:

Discipline Related:

Develop and maintain tank related and tank RBI methodology documents, such as management system and technical instructions consistent with industry standard processes and regulatory requirements.

Support the tank inspection optimization and standardization activities, develop the optimization opportunities, work instructions and job aides as required and needed

Implement Tank RBI programs in commercially available software tools and maintaining the inspection data management systems (IDMS) synchronicity. Supervise the sustained health and lead self-verification practices and KPIs around it.

Perform risk analysis, updating RBI inspection plans, and ever-greening the Tank RBI analysis.

Verify Tank RBI data quality and assumptions through quality audits.

Facilitate damage mechanism assessments/reviews and identify damage mechanisms.

Support global integrity programs implementation and works with operating sites

Resolve inspection and test plans for tanks.

Review inspection results and updating tank RBI data and re-assessment of the risk including the reviewing of results with the site representatives for final acceptance

Maintaining the bp tank database including adding new tanks, removing demolished tanks and gathering MOC’s affecting critical tank data

Participate/perform mechanical integrity (MI) gap assessments and audits.

Develop work processes/flow and conduct training.

Support the capability development in the areas of tanks, including development and delivery of training materials and coaching site users

Participate in the tank community to promote sharing of knowledge, experience and standard processes across P&O.

Work with bp technical teams to resolve defects and performance issues of MI systems and RBI tools.

Support and fully engages with TAR, Projects, Maintenance, Operations, and Integrity teams as required for scope development.

Provide support for global implementation of Tank RBI improvements, including contractor management and oversight.

Program management capabilities

Supports performance management through implementation, measurement and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

Maintains a relationship with the wider integrity and tank maintenance community to share lessons learned with a view to continuous improvement of practices, procedures, workflow or specifications.

Provide consistent RBI performance management and insights to discipline leadership and asset leadership

Assist with Inspection Information Management



People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Must have education requirements:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering field

Must have certifications:

API653 and/or EEMUA 159 (tank inspector and/or assessor)

Preferred education/certifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering field around materials, corrosion, mechanical, civil.

Experience required:

8+ years of relevant technical field experience in oil/gas or petrochemical industries, tanks, pressure systems integrity management and RBI

Must have experiences:

Understand tank integrity strategy concepts and have a strong solid understanding of codes such as API 575, 620, 650, API 653 and EEMUA 159.

Proven understanding of other codes such as API 510, 570, 571, 579, 653, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Preferably certified in API 580, 510, 570 and 571.

Understanding of O&G integrity damaging mechanisms, risk evaluation, remaining life evaluations, FFS understanding

Knowledge of Tank RBI Methodology and its practical application.

Hands-on experience executing tank maintenance and repair plans for storage tanks.

Deep knowledge of storage tank RBI implementation.

Experience with Inspection data management systems (IDMS)

Skilled on creating technical documents.

Good expertise on optimally applying qualitative RBI analysis methodologies

Experience damage mechanism assessment in the oil and gas industry.

Working experience with conventional and sophisticated NDT applications and limitations.

Working experience in inspection, test, and preventive maintenance development as applicable to the recognized and generally accepted good engineering practices (RAGAGEPs).

Experience applying (tank) RBI software systems, and inspection data management systems (IDMS) such as GE APM.

Experience in tank engineering assessments based on EEMUA 159 and/or API650/653

Strong spreadsheet, project scheduling, and database skills

Ability to create and maintain reliable customer relationships.

People leadership, teamwork, communication skills and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical Oil&Gas units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

You will work with

Regional Integrity Management Teams

Tank subdiscipline network

External Vendors

External and Internal Audit and Safety partners

% travel requirements: 10%

