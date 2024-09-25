PU Change Management Specialist

Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Key focus of the role is on change management to support the implementation of Castrol Aspac’s strategies. This role takes charge of change management initiatives and guiding their implementation, design and execute change strategy including content development and organisational expertise to deliver class-leading internal communication strategy in the business to engage key stakeholders continuously and consistently throughout the change journey.



Design and execute comprehensive change management plans and engagement plans, contents and guidelines that align with project goals, organizational objectives, and to deliver Castrol Aspac’s Projects

Change Impact Assessment: Perform change impact assessment to identify risks and mitigations that need to be in place.

Stakeholder Engagement: Build strong relationships with leaders, managers, and employees across the organization, fostering buy-in, collaboration, and understanding of the change process.

Ensure consistency of message and engagement approach across all countries and channels aligning with bp policies, standard and guidelines to ensure the effective implementation of the changes. Also communicating and sharing achievements of markets across PU

Coordinate with global and regional teams and stakeholders to develop change management strategy, plans and materials for all projects in relevant segments

Support on change process to ensure successful transition to the operational phase

Play as the tag for cross country/function or regional internal events or meetings

Support and coordinate regular event/townhalls/meetings/connections across countries or functions in the AsPac region

University degree or relevant professional qualification in Business Administration/ Public Relations. MBA is an advantage.

Additional change management certification, communications, relevant discipline are advantageous

Experience: 5+ years of proven experience leading successful change management initiatives in complex and dynamic environments.

Strong experience focusing on continuous improvement, change management expertise and continuous learning

Experience in track record of developing successful change/transformation programs and campaigns for a highly diverse workforce

Experience in driving change, managing conflicting priorities and multiple stakeholders across country/region

Communication and Leadership: Outstanding communication (written and verbal), influencing, and negotiation skills; ability to inspire trust and build collaborative relationships.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.