Package Manager - Wind Turbines

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



About the role

bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!

The Wind Turbines Package Manager is accuontable for bidding stage and early development stage preparation of major (>Eur 500M) wind turbine packages for a bp offshore wind project. You will build a delivery plan which balances quality, cost and schedule to achieve project objectives. You will collaborate with other functions to lead suppliers, and package risk. You will handle works with other packages and project activity, orientated to optimise the Levelised Cost of Energy. As the project develops you will own the package to set-up the delivery stage, maturing the execution plan, organisation and systems for successful delivery.

At a portfolio level, you will support development of the process, procedures and tools to be used for package delivery.

What you will deliver (accountabilities)

General Responsible for operating the processes and procedures for the WTG package (particularly risk and knowledge management) adapted for the project specific requirements and constraints. Deliver “end user” support to the package procurement lead stakeholder engagement for one team delivery (Technical Project Manager, Foundations, Survey, T&I, Operations) and multifunction integrator (particularly procurement and quality) maintain company knowledge of WTG OEMs, technology and issues responsible for facilitating internal and external resources for package delivery support offshore wind verification processes

Provide During Concept and Bidding Stages: accountable for overall package delivery and development of an execution plan responsible (with the support of project controls) for definition and optimisation of the LCoE, delivery schedule projections and delivery decisions

During Development coordination of the team to prepare on the required documents (technical, variations, certificates, etc), from package delivery through to operational handover performance manage the Supplier to deliver the package on time, within the target budget and with the required quality. resolve the interfaces of the package with other packages and areas of the project.



What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Engineering Degree (Mechanical, Electrical, etc.)

proficient English and Japanese language as you will be required to work with local, regional and global partners

Significant project management experience, with a similar package or project

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to empower, engage and drive high performance diverse teams

Deep knowledge and skills for risk, change, contracts, budget and programme management

Awareness of quality processes

Technical awareness of offshore wind turbines and understanding the commercial impact of technical decisions

Ability to lead complex, ambiguous or limited data

Desirable Criteria

Project Management MSc and/or PMP Certification.

Experience of full package lifecycle from concept to operational handover

Experience of strategic decisions which enhance the global portfolio benefits including standardisation and continuous improvement

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



