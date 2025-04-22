Packaging Development Officer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

Creation & adaptation of global artwork layouts in coordination with respective Brand Space managers to local artworks (ensuring local label dimensions, available printing decoration technology & processes). Coordination with respective Brand space manager, legal regulatory department & artwork creative agency for final local approved artwork signed off by each customer. Release final approved artworks to the assigned vendor for printing & production, coordinate for final print proof/samples from vendor & approvals from Brand Space manager for shade, layout & text.

What you will deliver

Trouble shooting on shade management as per brand guidelines for samples creation from artworks. Create approved standard shade range for all such printed packaging.

Distribute the approved artworks layout & approved print proof (shade range) to all the internal & external customers. Internal customer being Brand space managers, Plant QC Managers, 3P QC coordinators & GSC - Procurement. External customers being printers (labels & carton vendors) & blow molders.

Archival & database management of all the approved artworks & shade proofs at a central point.

Artworks coding & archival in electronic format with user access management for all the artworks.

Support multiple packaging changeovers, NPI with supplier across PAN India managing MOC with plant and suppliers.

Prepare Packaging Specification, standard test protocols & SOPs for packaging usage & handling within supply chain.

Conducting Product compatibilities studies for new formulation and new packaging structures and design

Manage & track changes to all the artworks, specification, and engineering drawings, responsible for managing the process of development and implementation of printed packaging for new introductions & re-launches of existing products!

Experience and Qualifications

Any graduate with post graduate diploma or equivalent experience in Packaging from Indian Institute of Packaging or SIES.

6-8 years of proven experience in Graphic designing & artwork management.

Proficiency in corel draw & photoshop, good knowledge in Adode illustrator, Adobe, page maker, MS – Powerpoint, Flash, etc, would be added advantage.

Skills & Competencies

Creation & adaptation of global artwork layouts in coordination with respective Brand Space managers to local artworks (ensuring local label dimensions, available printing decoration technology & processes)

Coordination with respective Brand space manager, legal regulatory department & artwork creative agency for final local approved artwork signed off by each customer.

Release final approved artworks to the assigned vendor for printing & production, coordinate for final print proof/samples from vendor & approvals from Brand Space manager for shade, layout & text.

Trouble shooting on shade management as per brand guidelines for samples creation from artworks. Create approved standard shade range for all such printed packaging.

External customers printers (labels & carton vendors) & blowmolders.

Archival & database management of all the approved artworks & shade proofs at a central point.

Support multiple packaging changeovers, NPI with supplier across PAN india managing MOC with plant and suppliers.

Prepare Packaging Specification, standard test protocols & SOP’s for packaging usage & handling within supply chain.

Periodic Mould maintenance & tool health inventory management at vendor locations.

Conducting Product compatibilities studies for new formulation and new packaging structures and design.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.