Packaging Material Executive

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The incumbent is responsible for planning and procuring packaging materials (bottles, cartons, drums, pails) to meet production requirements while optimizing inventory levels. This role ensures Just-In-Time (JIT) material availability to avoid production disruptions and manages supplier relationships for reliable supply. Additionally, the role is accountable for developing, maintaining, and tracking the packaging master file, ensuring data accuracy and visibility for procurement and production planning.

Key Accountabilities:

Forecasting & Procurement:

Develop and maintain packaging material forecasts to support production needs.

Raise purchase orders (POs) in JDE, ensuring accuracy in quantity and delivery timelines.

Monitor supplier performance and escalate any issues affecting deliveries.

Supplier Management & Coordination:

Manage relationships with suppliers to ensure consistent and on-time supply.

Work with suppliers to address quality issues before materials arrive at the plant.

Track supplier order status, ensuring that deliveries align with the production schedule.

Packaging Master File Development & Maintenance:

Develop and maintain the packaging master file to track all packaging material order status.

Ensure data accuracy and regular updates for visibility across the teams.

Stock Control & Working Capital Management:

Plan and track packaging material inventory to prevent stockouts and excess holding.

Collaborate with the Raw Material Supervisor to ensure accurate stock movement tracking.

Conduct stock reconciliations and analyse variances between physical stock and system data.

HSSE & Quality Compliance:

Ensure all packaging materials comply with HSSE and quality standards before delivery.

Work with on-site teams to ensure proper handling and storage of packaging materials.

Ensure compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & IATF16949 quality and environmental standards.

Maintaining good housekeeping and 5S

Key Requirements:

Possess a diploma or equivalent in engineering or management.

Minimum of 3 years working experience, preferably in a large manufacturing environment.

Passionate about safety, quality, cost and productivity

Knowledge in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF16949

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.