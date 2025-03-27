Packaging Technical Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

Lead the global Packaging Technical agenda & activities, ensuring all pack components are fit for purpose throughout their life cycle, ensuring requirements & specifications conform to global standards, Qualification Protocols and Global guidelines are implemented. Play a key role in the correct creation, maintenance & storage of the packaging component specification tree, and its use within Sourcing projects. Manage Packaging Supplier Qualification and Capability Audits, Global Packaging Standards creation, and root cause analysis in the event of poor quality performance. Accountable for Global Packaging Technical activities.

What you will deliver

Lead the Packaging Technical agenda, activities, ensuring all pack components are fit for purpose

Pack design – Work with packaging partners, Business customers and supply chain to develop pack designs and specifications to meet established business requirements.

Pack development – Work with business partners, internally and externally to present and develop new forms of packaging that meet Global requirements and standards

Packaging Specifications – Define Global Qualification Protocols, approval of procedures and the “Specification Tree” for all packaging. Ensure all documentation is recorded and used accurately within relevant databases and contractual arrangements

Packaging Qualification - Lead and sign-off the implementation of new packaging within our supply chain

Project Implementation – Support & manage the implementation of new packaging supply projects and provide a source of expertise throughout all packaging procurement activity

Packaging Quality Assurance – Support the investigation (with technical expertise) of packaging issues within the supply chain and validate supplier quality assurance systems are appropriate and fit for purpose.

Packaging Quality Control – support the implementation of QA standards and issue resolution

Packaging regulation – Support QA in understanding of packaging regulations that apply to our consumer and industrial product ranges. Enabling them to ensure compliance to such standards and provide support to marketing, supply chain and procurement teams to ensure any developments remain in compliance.

Lead and promote Continuous Improvement processes for packaging

Work closely with Global Packaging Category Managers & the Procurement Hubs, in line with our operating model.

Experience and Qualifications

University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial field.

Degree or equivalent in Packaging Engineering or closely related field

Strong analytical and computer skills (Excel, PowerPoint etc.)

Experience of working on and managing complex cross-functional projects

Ability to work well with competing priorities

Ability to manage complex tasks and distil information into communicable actionable plans, whilst maintaining precision and focus on detail

Good networking skills

The ability to form working relationships with people at all levels and from a variety of backgrounds

A full understanding of all packaging components, manufacturing processes & performance, regulations, etc.

A full understanding of packaging specifications, drawings & artwork including documentation

A full understanding of the demands of filling lines and complex varied global supply chains

A proven track record of utilising packaging Global Qualification Protocols

A proven track record of improving packaging technical understanding in others

A proven track record of delivering packaging related projects (innovation, supplier introduction, value engineering, performance/quality improvement etc.) on time and according to a pre-presented project plan

Understanding of quality assurance and quality improvement

Proficient in English both orally and written!

You will work with

Work within a team of 10 including packaging engineers, will also work closely with marketing, local procurement hub packaging teams and plants



