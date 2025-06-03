This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Payables Analyst.

Role Synopsis:

The Payables Analyst is accountable for ensuring all invoices are approved appropriately, and accurate and timely recording of all third party supplier invoices, while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Accountabilities

Service Delivery

Perform timely and accurate recording of third party supplier invoices into the ledgers, in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate stakeholders.

Support the processing of invoices dropout from bot process and other automated channels.

Gather, collate and analyse data in order to prepare and maintain various reports as needed.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close activities.

Preparation of manual posting documents and posting against provisions.

Resolve invoice issues that have been escalated as first escalation point.

Ensure invoice processing targets are met.

Change Management

Support MoC by adopting and effectively delivering in line with process changes.

Risk Management

Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that all invoices are approved appropriately and paid on time.

Continuous Improvement

Support continuous improvement in accounts payable operational processes, process simplification and compliance.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, Finance, Business or Supply Chain or suitable similar qualification; or currently pursuing professional qualification (ACCA, CPA or CIMA)

Fluency in English

Minimum 1 year of experience in Finance or Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash

Good Excel knowledge, familiar in using ERP systems (SAP, JDE, Oracle etc.)

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment.

Ability to prioritize work and change direction as needed.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.