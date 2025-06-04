Payments Analyst

Entity:Finance
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a daring ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new Finance Business & Technology (FBT) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT centre will drive pioneering digital solutions and agile ways of working.
Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational completion and compliance.
Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting or related field.
Minimum of 6 years of experience in general accounting and/ or payables operations.
Lead your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.
Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results.
Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.
Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital detailed self-service customer experiences.
Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to address problems.
Come, join our bp team!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
