Payroll Tax Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centre’s and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.



The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and information to both bp employees and P&C on employee process and data changes in regards Tax processes. It is also responsible for operating processes in support of accurate payroll delivery, including transactional support, system and process queries. The role will also support compliance in tax reporting and remitting, working to complete any audit requests, respond timely to agency requests and identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to service or areas of concern.



What you will do:

Deliver record, paperwork and document cases according to agreed standard operating procedures and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations. This will include withholding tax and tax set up knowledge.

Run Workday reports and update ADP GV tax panels to ensure bp is aligned with withholding the appropriate local and state residence and work location taxes for all US employees

Various administrative Tax reconciliation duties, such as check coding, state and local refund chasing and reconciliation.

Supporting Tax and Agency reporting responsibilities within group.

Playing an active role in the quarterly reconciliation

Support co-workers within the Tax area.

Ensuring local operating procedures are accurate, up to date, and fit for purpose.

Leading efforts relating to ad hoc and unanticipated work requests and projects as required.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to designated area of expertise.

Support projects related to system releases, local policies and processes changes, and continuous improvements initiatives.

What you will need:

Higher education qualification (e.g., A level, high school diploma) or equivalent experience. Local market variation may apply.

Experience in HR or other shared services environment is preferred.

Foundational knowledge in Customer Relationship Management systems i.e., Salesforce.

Technical Skills:

Numeracy and analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions.

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of systems and technologies in use, able to quickly learn new systems.

Good communication skills; experience in positioning messages appropriately with different audiences, with a close attention to grammar and spelling.

Ability to prioritize, format, and produce correspondence and reports in a variety of formats.

Good investigative and analytical skills to be able to prioritize work and meet strict deadlines.

Ability to maintain and produce refinery documents, files of correspondence, and reports in order to meet department needs.



Behavioral Skills:

Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business and bp wide strategy. Puts the customer at the heart of everything they do and is confident to work within a framework.

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working.

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.

Able to progress issues, and seek advice / escalate as and when required and systematically determine the root cause(s) of a problem.

Sensitivity and understanding while working with unionized and offshore populations.

Resiliently adapt to change in priorities and be comfortable with process driven repetition and be self-directed.

Respects confidentiality and uses the appropriate discretion required for handling employees’ personal information.

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleagues during workload peaks or vacation coverage, willing to work in agile ways outside of scope of own role and happy to be of aid with other activity as and when required.

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time and with attention to detail.

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Applies judgment and common sense – able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic.



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



