Payroll and Time Experience & Excellence Manager

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centers and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The Experience and Excellence Lead will work closely with the Experience and Excellence Manager and other collaborators to deliver the service excellence strategy and roadmap of payroll & time.

This role will also monitor global performance metrics and voice of customer statistics that help to improve service quality, customer experience and deliver operation efficiency target through Continuous Improvement globally. This role will be expected to collaborate with all the global operation team leaders, excellence & experience leads, solutions owners, or Centers of Expertise to ensure O&A is operate in safe, control and compliance across operations, tools, and projects delivery.

This role involves shift working. The candidate should be available for shift working, based on business needs.

What you will do:

Develop and implement a service excellence strategy for payroll and time that aligns with the organization’s operation objectives and operational goals

Work with senior leadership to identify key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics that drive business performance and ensure they are accurately tracked and reported across distributed team

Identify, implement, monitor and track continuous improvement in support to achieve efficiency target as assigned to Ops & advisory, improve service quality and/or customer experience

Establish and lead the global community of practice (CoP) for the specific service area, lead and drive standard methodology sharing and standardized ways of working, and deliver identify CI

Manage CI backlog, work with Global Solution Owner on prioritizing Services systems impacting changes backlog

Develop capacity reporting and measurement to understand service through-put. Work with operational leaders to plan and optimize resources to cover Business As Usual, peak period and projects

Coordinate and track global standard operating procedure and their reviews, ensure the local operating procedures are updated timely by respective operations team

Adopting the most appropriate method (agile, waterfall) and management structures for service enhancing projects

Ownership and management of the change plan in respective service area

Continually identifying, prioritizing and mitigating project risks and issues, calling out as appropriate

Carries out service performance benchmarking to ensure we stay current and deliver efficiently

In partnership with GSO, engage COE in respective areas in project planning and service management

Lead and develop the team, providing mentorship, training and guidance to ensure high performance

Foster a collaborative and results-oriented work environment that encourages innovation and continuous learning

Develop & implement services skills and technical capability for team

What you will need ?

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

8+ years and above of working experience in end to end payroll delivery cycle for multi countries in a global shared services environment

Adapt at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision

Strong business acumen in understanding operation processes, issues and challenges.

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned activities

Strong team synergy skills and ability to work collaboratively with others whom you have no direct authority over

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Awareness of data compliance and data privacy requirements/regulatory

Proficient in project management including waterfall and agile methodology

Skills:

Advance skills in MS 365 tools - including extensive understanding / experience using Excel

Strong skills and expertise of business processes, and IT systems related to HR system

Strong communication skills, with the ability to engage and influence collaborators at all levels.

Strong analytical skills and complex problem-solving skills

Experience in continuous improvement/Lean six sigma/ relevant methodology

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Technical Skills:

Experience in payroll management lifecycle within a complex and changing environment

Experience of contribution to great employee / user experiences – bringing to bear design thinking and service-centric design methodologies

Compliance knowledge

Regulatory knowledge

Behavioral:

Experience and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies and tools

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

