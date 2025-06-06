People Analytics Data and Systems Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



HR Solution supports bp’s People Analytics team to provide HR Strategic reporting, MI, analytics and insights to senior leadership and key collaborators across the business. The team manages a Data Lake environment to store and consolidate data ingested from systems of record from a range of domains including core HCM, Talent, Learning, Resourcing and Payroll. We are seeking an Analyst who will be collectively responsible for the ingestion, transformation and management of Data Lifecycle within the Data Lake to support reporting and analytics output and Data Governance. Candidate having experience with Workday reporting will be preferred.

Key Responsibilities:

Data Process Management

Provide domain expertise across all areas of operational activity to the GBS HR Services teams in Pune and Kuala Lumpur

Provide support for all operational processes relating to ingestion, transformation and management of data within the Data Lake

Act as a customer concern point to support the GBS HR Services team in Kuala Lumpur, including data investigation and solve

Ensure all activities are completed in compliance with data privacy regulations

Lead on ad hoc data activities as required

Formulating management techniques for quality data collection to ensure adequacy, accuracy and legitimacy of data

Creating and enforcing policies for effective data management

Supervise and analyze information and data systems and evaluate their performance to discover ways of enhancing them (new technologies, upgrades etc.)

Ensure digital databases and archives are protected from security breaches and data losses

Change Management Delivery & Continuous Improvement

Manage process improvements and technical changes to data models to support and develop the growth of bp’s strategic People Analytics offering, including requirement gathering, impact assessment, liaising with DevOps team for solutions, testing, coordinating team members to complete large scale testing where required, managing cutover activities and providing collaborator updates

Manage the backlog, contribute to prioritization, support sprint planning, plan resources, run retrospective sessions

Independently see opportunities and lead activities to simplify existing processes, improve efficiency and increase value

Share standard process: Compile clear and detailed solution documentation and process documentation Deliver and support knowledge transfer across the team Provide coaching to team members



Project Delivery

Independently lead individual projects or work streams within larger programs where applicable to deliver improvements to bp’s People Analytics platform and processes

Support all project related activities, including planning, resource identification and co-ordination, leading/participating in stand ups, setting success criteria, tracking and progress reporting

Liaise with, and co-ordinate activities between, members of the People Analytics team, GBS teams, other teams within Services & Solutions and DevOps teams to meet project goals and respond to critical issue often dealing with ambiguity and requiring definition of new/complex procedures

Ensure excellent and pro-active partner management (up to Senior Level Leaders)

Deputize for the Data Lead where appropriate

crucial EDUCATION:

Degree level education or equivalent experience with 7-8 yrs of strong data, systems or process background

Experience of supporting reporting or analytics, ideally within data warehousing or big data solutions

Proficiency in SQL to query data sets, investigate and understand data problems

Experience with Python scripts

Experience of different data domains and working with large volumes of data

Experience of application management, system design, change/release management

Project delivery experience

Experience of working as part of a remote team, especially within a service delivery environment

crucial EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge/experience of Microsoft Azure

Competence in Power BI and Power App

Experience of working with HR/people data and data privacy principles

Experience of working within an AGILE framework

Attitudes

Own your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency

Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems,

Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions

Key Competencies:

Ability to support or manage multiple areas of activity simultaneously

Rigorous attention to detail, appetite to learn and hands on approach

Methodical approach to work, strong problem-solving skills and innovative thinking

Alignment to high standards and strong ownership of responsibilities

Ability to quickly assimilate understanding of data and system architecture, especially including complex system logic

Good communication skills and ability to work with both technical and non-technical stakeholders

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

Candidate having experience with applications like Power BI and Power App will be preferred.

Familiarity with modern database and information system technologies

An analytical approach with problem-solving skills

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.