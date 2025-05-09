People Data Analytics SME

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The PA Data analyst will support the business undergoing transformation to redesign their organisations providing technical and analytical support that will help define the structure of businesses and enable them to meet objectives and priorities.

Workforce data models: establish and maintain the organisation (one version of the truth) and design iterations within OrgVue. Maintain the overall infrastructure (e.g. tenants) within OrgVue

Regular and ad-hoc reporting: provide OV reporting and analytics to support transformation projects across businesses and function

Insights and analytics: use OV capability to run detailed organisational analytics to help drive strategic design and operating model decisions for entities undertaking transformation

Data security: maintain data security and sensitivity through access rights, controls and permissions

Business case development: use analytical organisation models to support business cases for change

OD discipline: contribute to the ongoing development of our global OD methodology

Subject Matter Expert: be the go-to person for OV technical, analytical and reporting requirements, helping to build capability across the organisation and support the coaching of colleagues and project teams

Degree or professional qualification in HR Business Studies / economics Maths Statistics Analytics or equivalent experience

2-4 years’ experience proven delivery working within large global organisation

Managing change

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Resilience

Teamwork

Customer centric thinking

Experience in organizational change, a technical understanding of organization design tools and a track record of managing complex datasets.

Exhibit strong security and confidentiality practices with a commitment to total discretion and an understanding of data privacy.

Problem solving and troubleshooting skills, coupled with a high level of numeracy and curiosity to get to the root cause and continuously learning.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



