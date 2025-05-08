People Data Services Specialist

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

People Data Specialist

The People Data Specialist is responsible for providing guidance and information to employees, managers, and HR on complex employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist is responsible for administering employee data changes and managing any associated cases, such as changes to work schedules, locations, and compensation. The role involves maintaining data integrity, resolving complex issues, and collaborating with various teams within the organization. The purpose of this role is to ensure legal, fiscal, and regulatory requirements are met while contributing to continuous improvement activities.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally from a number of business & technology centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy process and digital experts dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

Data Integrity Maintenance: Ensuring that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday during high-impact transactions such as reporting line changes job work schedule changes compensation adjustments.

Issue Resolution: Investigating liaising resolving complex issues that involve multiple systems partners applying sound judgment throughout process.

Collaboration: Working collaboratively with other Operations teams various teams within organization such as Reward Immigration Payroll to enhance client relationships improve ways of working.

Continuous Improvement: Identifying raising applying continuous improvements to services ensuring alignment to process maps standard data input forms.

Support for Technology Changes: Supporting acceptance testing for Operations & Advisory technology changes engaging in ad hoc business project work as required.

Guidance Information: Providing guidance information to employee’s managers PC&C on sophisticated employee processes data changes across breadth of Workday processes.

Administration of Data Changes: Administering employee data changes managing associated cases including changes to work schedule’s locations compensation.

A minimum of a university degree or professional qualification in human resources management or its equivalent

A minimum of 1-3+ years of relevant experience in HR

Shared Services

Advanced knowledge of CRM systems and HR Systems such as Workday

Numeracy & analytical thinking

Digital fluency

Risk management

Solution focus

Collaborator management

Aware of business & customer focus

Continuous improvement approach

Cultural fluency

External Vendors Service Providers: The specialist may need to collaborate with external vendors that provide HR technology solutions or services such as Workday. This relationship would involve ensuring that systems are functioning correctly that any issues are resolved in timely manner.

Regulatory Bodies: The role may require interaction with regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with laws regulations. This relationship is crucial for maintaining legal compliance in employee data management HR processes.

Industry Peers Networks: Engaging with industry peers professional networks can provide insights into standard processes trends in HR data management.

Consultants Advisors: The specialist may work with external consultants or advisors for specific projects or initiatives particularly those related to process improvements or technology implementations. This relationship would involve collaboration to enhance HR processes systems.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



