Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run People and Culture in bp and our Global P&C solutions and services team is at the heart of new ways of working. Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its outstanding legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is a need to support them.

The purpose of the People Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on sophisticated employee processes and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist coordinates employee data changes and manages any associated cases such as changes to work schedules, location, compensation, etc

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high-impact transactions i.e., reporting line changes, job and work schedule changes, compensation, etc.

Deep understanding of how to determine how business scenarios are best managed and by what team, building the wider teams understanding as needed

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders, applying judgment.

Work multi-functionally with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to contribute to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Collaborate with wider bp teams i.e., Reward, Immigration, Payroll, Squad

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity in Workday is maintained, following data management processes and procedures

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as the need arises, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Ensure alignment to process maps and standard data input forms

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), master’s degree or equivalent.

Minimum of 4-6+ years of meaningful experience in HR Shared services and preferably experience in the Workday system

Prior experience in Organization and Employee data management roles

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems, MS Office

Intermediate / advanced of Reporting and analytics

Intermediate / advanced knowledge of Workday, and other HR management system

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, best fit’ solutions to challenges.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.