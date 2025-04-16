Entity:People, Culture & Communications
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
The People Operations Specialist provides guidance and support to employees and ex-employees related to PC&C policies and processes. The role also involves some PC&C transactions including but not limited to reference requests and e-filing requests.
Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering PC&C services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for PC&C related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience. The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and support to employees and ex-employees related to PC&C policies and processes. The role holder will also perform some PC&C transactions including but not limited to reference requests and e-filing requests.
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
