This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The purpose of the Enabling Solutions organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organisation. The solutions that are crafted underpin processes that are critical to bp’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully driven requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and adaptable feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.

The Enabling Solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to bp’s success, whilst striving to deliver the best user experience.

The Performance chapter is part of FBT Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritisation of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products managed. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.

The Performance Analyst will work with the Performance Manager.

Job Responsibilities:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of Global Financial template (GFT) and Procurement solutions of bp, focusing on processes across SAP (including Ariba).

Plan and deliver the communication strategy, and engagement activities to ensure business readiness and organizational alignment for go-live including items such us role mapping and training (assessment, delivery plan, and coordination).

Plan and complete business readiness plan activities.

Regularly engage with identified functional collaborators to provide information on projects run by Enabling Solutions and their impact and to gather information on projects being run by other organizations covering similar areas.

Capture collaborator demand, analyse, and understand the business requirements.

Work with collaborators to understand and agree delivery timelines for projects, initiatives, and problems and ensure their concerns and aspirations are understood and considered.

Set collaborator expectations for delivery and keep them informed of progress, risks, and issues.

Identify and flag resource constraints which may impact planned delivery.

Identify impediments or risks of delivery of PI Planning agreed achievements and proposed mitigations.

Education & Experience needed-

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

Strong presentation and ability conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of collaborators.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to prioritise and flexible to adjust to new priorities effectively.

Desirable Criteria-

5+ years of experience in Finance deployments and/or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project work.

Relevant knowledge and process experience in the following areas: Finance/Change Management/SAP system deployment

Experience in business transformation projects.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on sophisticated issues and subjects across multiple teams.

Willingness to learn new systems and processes.

Strong collaborator management and engagement skills.

Ability to work within a virtual distributed team environment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.