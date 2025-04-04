Performance Analyst - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

Provides business support to users of HSE&C systems such as IRIS, DPM, LENS, PMCS, Power BI and PIMs. Involved in maintaining and enhancing all aspects of the system application including, validation and testing of system enhancements and updating and managing system user access requirements. This role will work closely with the business and digital teams to address ServiceNow tickets received. This role will also provide insights and analytics on HSE&C data and any trends observed.

What you will deliver

Track and trend data to inform critical decisions on management of safety across projects and allows leadership to be fully informed when making these decisions

Responsible for daily maintenance of HSE&C performance trends reporting and dashboards; Compiled performance data from IRIS, PMCS and DPM into a database and transfer into PowerBI interactive dashboards

Maintain Leading Indicator Metrics reporting and dashboards – update and refresh the Projects Leading Indicator Metrics data reporting dashboards in PowerBI

Deliver / support requests of dashboards / data analysis, trends and insights to support leadership meetings (SORCs; performance reviews; safety leadership calls; safety communication)

Support weekly performance analysis HSE&C Reporting and weekly reviews of incidents to ensure accurate and complete reporting by all projects; maintained performance and incident summaries; prepare weekly/monthly performance and leadership reports; tracked Tier 1 and Tier 2 process safety events for projects following their first two years of production; and assembled QPR/OPR data for Finance

Coordination of processes for system user access management and maintenance of role mapping matrices for new projects to IRIS

Support validation and testing for processed system defect fixes and enhancements prior to release to system production environments

Manage daily triage of IRIS tickets and ensure all incoming support requests received within ServiceNow ticketing system are categorized appropriately and allocated to the right work-stream, obtaining any further information or analysis as required to enable classification

Execute resolution of system related business support tickets within acceptable timelines, ensuring that the true nature of the problem is understood and involving technical and discipline expertise as required

Responsible for master data maintenance, working with the Product Advisors and Systems & Tools Lead to apply the appropriate levels of governance and MoC, prior to implementation

Coordination and execution of systems related communications and facilitation and maintenance of the communication channels and processes associated with the Community of Practice

Maintenance of training support material, including quick reference guides, reference documents and master data reports

Coordination of processes for system user access management and maintenance of role mapping matrices

Support validation and testing for processed system defect fixes and enhancements prior to release to system production environments

Focus on user experience improvement and delivering efficient and effective service management

Deliver progress updates, relevant change management information, and system training via Community of Practice calls or other training sessions.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Graduate in CS/IT, Systems Engineering, Sciences or General Engineering degree with experience in HSE&C the Oil & Gas Industry

Preferred education/certifications:

SAP S4 HANA

ServiceNow

PowerBi

NEBOSH

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Relevant Experience of 3-5 years

Total years of experience:

10 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Strong experience working with SAP applications, Business Objects, ServiceNow (Ticket Management), PowerBi, SharePoint, O365, excel, etc.

Experience in HSE&C Management systems

Previous experience of working in an agile/Devops environment

Experience in analysis, troubleshooting, investigating, problem solving

Knowledge of requirements associated with recording, reporting & learning from HSSE events

Good communication skills (oral and written) and ability to explain technical issues to non-technical audiences

Strong analytical skills as part of a problem-solving mindset

Remains calm under pressure, flexible approach to changing priorities

Good to have experiences/skills

Experience with IRIS, DPM, PMCS, PIMS would be advantageous

You will work with

Business Analysts

Business Teams

HSE&C Managers

I&E and Digital Teams

Shift

Working hours (UK/US shift) to support Business Partners

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



