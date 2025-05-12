This role is not eligible for relocation

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



By joining us as a Performance, Impact & JV consultant you will be a key player in driving the success of Learning & Skills (L&S) at bp, In this influential role, you will develop and complete a global performance measurement strategy that highlights the impact of our talent-wide initiatives on enhancing performance and delivering a strong return on investment. You will support the L&S leadership team in achieving strategic goals by establishing, maintaining, and continuously improve the Learning and Skills performance framework.



Your responsibilities will include developing and implementing the Learning & Skills JV model, collaborating with project teams to deploy it to Joint Ventures (JV) and Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJV) in line with contractual obligations. It is a global role that allows you to have a deep understanding of the latest projects, portfolios and the full spectrum of activities across the L&S team. You will drive action across multiple collaborators, including talent leadership teams, skills and learning teams, people analytics, legal, and communications, without direct authority. Your efforts will ensure bp’s Joint Ventures and Non Operating Joint Ventures receive the essential learning and skills support they need to thrive.



This role is a great opportunity to expand your learning development experiences, being a valued partner in some of the latest opportunities and projects across the company.



Developing and implementing a global performance measurement strategy that demonstrates the impact of our talent-wide initiatives on improving performance, and delivering a strong return on investment.

Designing, implementing and continuously improving systems, tools, and processes to support L&S teams in measuring, communicating, and enhancing their impact in pursuit of elevated organizational performance.

Operationalizing and continuously improving the Learning & Skills performance frame, working closely with the L&S teams to embed it into process and practice.

Collaborating with the broader Strategy & Operations Excellence team to operationalize the Learning & Skills strategy.

Measuring impact and progress against L&S leadership team strategic goals/targets, analysing variances, and providing insight to inform decision making and continuous improvement.

Partnering with collaborators across Talent, including people analytics, Ops & Advisory, and skills performance advisors, to shape the direction of performance impact measurement at bp.

Leading cross-L&S team projects in service of bp-wide performance goals.

Providing experienced advice and makes recommendations to collaborators based on performance data insights and emerging trends, identify areas for intervention.

Understand new JV and NOJV’s strategies and work with projects teams to deploy the L&S NOJV model in accordance with contractual obligations.

Build and maintain believing and supportive collaborator relationships across JV and NOJV as their requirements are integrated into Learning & Skills.



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

10 years’ experience in business-facing support roles, people insights and analytics, and skills and learning, you bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table



Critical Thinking : Ability to develop and implement strategies that drive organizational performance and deliver strong returns on investment.

Collaborator Management : Expertise in building and maintaining believing relationships with internal and external collaborators, ensuring alignment and collaboration.

Project Management : Consistent track record in leading cross-functional projects, handling multiple tasks, and prioritizing workload to achieve overall goals.

Data Analysis & Visualization : Strong skills in analyzing complex data, generating insights, and communicating findings through effective visualization techniques.

Continuous Improvement : Commitment to continuously improving systems, processes, and practices to enhance organizational performance and impact.

Creativity & Innovation : Ability to think creatively and innovate solutions that drive performance and impact.

Communication: Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, to effectively convey insights and recommendations to collaborators.



Joint Ventures: Experience providing services to JV and understanding of contractual obligations in this environment preferred.

Data Analytics Expertise: Extensive experience in using tools like Power BI and Google Analytics to generate insights and measure the impact of learning and development initiatives.

Data Literacy & Analysis : Strong skills in handling sophisticated and ambiguous data, with the ability to analyze and interpret data to generate actionable insights.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Demonstrated success in building positive relationships across departments, including people analytics, talent teams, and IT, to drive project success and innovation.

Process Change & Governance : Validated experience in embedding process change and governance mechanisms to drive organizational efficiency and compliance.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Demonstrated success in building positive relationships across departments, including people analytics, talent teams, and IT, to drive project success and cultivate innovation.



Relationship & Collaborator Management : Validated ability to collaborate with and coach collaborators to achieve collaborative outcomes, fostering strong and believing relationships.

Project Delivery & Management : Exceptional skills in handling multiple tasks across different parts of the business, prioritizing workload to meet overall goals, and delivering successful projects.

Analytical Problem-Solving: Adept at thinking both analytically and strategically, connecting the dots across various business contexts to drive impactful solutions.



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and complicated environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



