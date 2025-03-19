This role is not eligible for relocation

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



Let me tell you about the role

The Performance Intelligence SME role is responsible to create, maintain, and enhance key performance indicator (KPI) dashboards and any other Ops Excellence related dashboard, support ad hoc analysis requests, and manage changes related to performance reporting. This role provides accurate and timely performance data to support decision-making and continuous improvement initiatives.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating and delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business and Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR-related matters; the team are policy, process, and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

What you will deliver

Design, build, and maintain all Ops Excellence dashboards that deliver actionable insights into Operation leaders and Ops & advisory leadership team

Monitor and ensure performance dashboard is delivered timely and accurately

Collaborate with various groups to ensure performance data is aligned with business objectives and strategies

Regularly update and improve dashboards to reflect changes in business priorities, processes, or data sources

Maintain and improve performance reporting processes to enhance efficiency and accuracy

Provide detailed analysis and recommendations to drive operational improvements and address specific business challenges

Work with the Operation excellence & experiences team, translate the understanding on operation processes, issues and challenges into a data driven insights to support decision making or improvement

Work with various solution team to understand the dataset technology landscape and resolve issues/ handle new dataset requirement.

What you will need to be successful

Proficient in MS 365 tool box – advance Excel, power query, power application

Data Visualization & interpretation

Strong analytic and problem-solving skills

Project management skills

Good communication skills, with the ability to engage and influence stakeholders at all levels

Extensive work experience in performance management or performance reporting relevant roles

Proven track record of analytical and numerical skills to transform and manipulate data, interpret trends, and provide insights.

First-hand development experience in Power BI, building semantic models, reports, and dashboards

First-hand development in Power Query and Power Automate to refresh and synchronize reporting solutions.

About bp

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



