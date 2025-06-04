Performance & Systems Manager

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.
Role Synopsis
The Performance and Systems Manager sets the vision and drives the technology development in the BPX operated midstream team in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. This position leads a team responsible for developing system health dashboards, supporting initiatives that drive long-term reliability, security, and efficient operation of assets. This role collaborates with the technology organization to ensure delivery aligns with the needs of the Midstream business.
The performance and systems Manager is responsible for measurement programs, field automation networks (FAN), control systems (PCN), and digital tools to ensure reliable, secure, and data-driven operations. They manage SAP integration, drive technology adoption, and collaborate with field, engineering, and central teams to optimize system performance and transparency. This role is critical in aligning operational execution with digital transformation goals across midstream assets.
Partnership is key in this role, requiring proactive interaction with various disciplines such as operations, maintenance, construction, facility engineering, and technology teams to develop tools to advance the capabilities of the Midstream team, and ensure changes are aligned and integrate with platforms and with digital security and system reliability requirements.
The Midstream organization builds, operates, and maintains pipelines, Central Delivery Points, Water Facilities, and power infrastructure in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basins.
Key Accountabilities
Tools, Data, & Technology
Measurement Oversight
FAN (Field Automation Network) & New Delivery Infrastructure
PCN (Process Control Network) Governance
SAP Work Management & Optimization
Crucial Education
Crucial Experience and Job Requirements
Salary
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000 - $240,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.