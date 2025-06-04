Performance & Systems Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

The Performance and Systems Manager sets the vision and drives the technology development in the BPX operated midstream team in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. This position leads a team responsible for developing system health dashboards, supporting initiatives that drive long-term reliability, security, and efficient operation of assets. This role collaborates with the technology organization to ensure delivery aligns with the needs of the Midstream business.

The performance and systems Manager is responsible for measurement programs, field automation networks (FAN), control systems (PCN), and digital tools to ensure reliable, secure, and data-driven operations. They manage SAP integration, drive technology adoption, and collaborate with field, engineering, and central teams to optimize system performance and transparency. This role is critical in aligning operational execution with digital transformation goals across midstream assets.

Partnership is key in this role, requiring proactive interaction with various disciplines such as operations, maintenance, construction, facility engineering, and technology teams to develop tools to advance the capabilities of the Midstream team, and ensure changes are aligned and integrate with platforms and with digital security and system reliability requirements.

The Midstream organization builds, operates, and maintains pipelines, Central Delivery Points, Water Facilities, and power infrastructure in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basins.

Build and drive a vision for the advancement of digital technology on the Midstream team including the adoption of agent-based tools.

Own the rollout and adoption of tools like meter health dashboards and CDP availability tracking.

Guide PI and Snowflake squad priorities to align with midstream business needs.

Ensure accuracy and quality of data and maintain open communication across field and central teams.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.

Own the measurement program, including PM, CM, and anomaly reporting through SAP.

Coordinate closely with measurement labs and field techs to ensure high-quality data submission and issue resolution.

Drive electronic time ticket implementation for real-time cost tracking and accrual reporting.

Support development of meter health dashboards and data integrity validation workflows.

Supervise all aspects of FAN infrastructure, RTUs, and metering systems on new POLs.

Coordinate material procurement, SAP POs, and equipment install in alignment with midstream construction schedules.

Collaborate with central IT and SCADA teams to optimize FAN performance and explore modern network alternatives (e.g., Wi-Fi-based systems).

Ensure digital conformance and cybersecurity standards are met across the EF area and other midstream assets.

Lead PCN contractors and solve control system issues with minimal downtime.

Drive alarm management improvements and plan for PCN modernization.

Proactively lead planning for security event management and incident preparedness.

Champion SAP adoption across midstream assets, ensuring accurate and standardized data entry.

Support PM optimization, schedule standardization, and integration with P6.

Partner with the central SAP team to see opportunities for improved automation and data-driven decision making.

Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Information Systems, Finance, or similar field required

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical, Chemical, or Petroleum Engineering preferred

At least 10 years of experience serving in a technical role for the oil and gas industry.

Experience with Midstream processes: pipeline, compression,

Understanding of the requirements and regulatory drivers for oil, gas, and water measurement, allocations, and the production accounting process.

Validated history of efficientlleadingng sophisticated cross functional programs and digital platforms.

Experience with operational control of work processes.

Proficiency in SAP PM, CM, notifications, and work order processes.

Experience with PI, SCADA, RTUs, and digital control networks.

Familiarity with data visualization, Snowflake, and dashboarding tools.

Understanding of cybersecurity practices in industrial environments.

Strong written and verbal communications and project management and prioritization skills.

Excellent communicator capable of interfacing across all levels of the organization.

Experience setting strategy and leading change in an organization with diverse skill sets.

A continuous improvement mindset and change management experience.

High attention to detail and data accuracy.

Ability to spend time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000 - $240,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.