Permian Artificial Lift and Optimization Team Leader

Production & Operations



Finance Group



About bpx

bpx energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of BP, is a dynamic and innovative upstream oil and gas company focused on delivering energy responsibly and efficiently. With a strong presence in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville basins, bpx energy is committed to leveraging technology and data to drive operational excellence and sustainability.

About the role

We are seeking a highly motivated and technically proficient Artificial Lift and Optimization Team Lead to lead a multidisciplinary team focused on maximizing production performance across the Permian basin. This role will be responsible for developing and executing artificial lift strategies, driving field optimization initiatives, and mentoring a team of engineers and analysts.

Key Accountabilities

Lead a multidisciplinary team of Artificial Lift Engineers and Field-Based Optimizers responsible for daily well surveillance, artificial lift (AL) design, and field optimization across a large asset base.

Oversee daily operations including dispatch planning, deferral coding, metering validation, and AL troubleshooting to ensure production targets are met efficiently.

Drive continuous improvement through system-wide AL optimization changes, and weekly AL performance review meetings.

Own and enforce AL design and operating standards while tracking field-wide AL run life metrics to identify trends and areas for improvement.

Manage Artificial Lift vendor relationships and performance, including contract oversight and implementation of new artificial lift technologies and field trials.

Represent the AL team in cross-functional initiatives, including quarterly well-by-well reviews and collaboration with operations, production, and engineering teams.

Provide technical guidance on AL failure evaluation, design recommendations, and RCFA teardown analysis to support rapid troubleshooting and long-term reliability.

Champion data integrity and accuracy by monitoring metering systems, ensuring proper deferral coding, and validating optimization results across the field.

Essential Education & Experience

10 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Bachelor of science degree in a STEM related field

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining meticulous processes

Experience leading virtual teams using collaborative tools and outcome focused KPIs.

Ability to spend 25% time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance

Salary and Benefits:

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $192,000 - $237,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



