Petroleum Systems - Geologist - TSI

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths, to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s Production and Operations (P&O).

About the Role

This role will provide a broad range of Geofluids & Petroleum Systems Analysis skills to BP’s global business. Experience of basin modelling, for charge access, fluid property prediction, seal effectiveness assessment and pore pressure prediction are essential. Experience of applying geochemistry to exploration and to production and appraisal is also required.

What will you deliver

Responsibilities will be varied and will therefore require a candidate with a broad skillset and extensive industry experience. Required skills are:

Exploration: the application of Petroleum Systems Analysis for basin access, and the assessment of petroleum charge and seal effectiveness risk for prospects.

Appraisal / Development: Describing the distribution and properties of the fluid across the field. Detection of compartmentalisation and assessment of fluid quality.

Production: Fluid surveillance (time lapse geochemistry) and production allocation.

New-Well Delivery: Pre-drill prediction of pressure, temperature and fluids-related HSSE hazards, such as gaseous hydrogen sulphide.

Must have educational qualifications

University Degree in Geology or related subject.

Master's degree in Petroleum Geology or a Ph.D would be an advantage.

Minimum years of relevant experience

5-10 years of relevant industry experience, including some in an exploration and geological well planning environment.

Must have experiences/skills

Essential industry experience in the areas of Petroleum Systems Analysis, organic geochemistry and basin modelling.

Interpretation of mudgas and isotope data, experience of planning, delivering and interpreting analytical geochemistry programs for wells is essential.

Proficiency in the concepts and application of 1D, 2D and 3D Basin Modeling software.

Coding skills and experience of Data Analytics would be an advantage.

A collaborative team-first mentality, self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate across disciplines.

Proficient in spoken and written English with strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently with minimal supervision.

Strong commitment to Health, Safety and Environment.

Strong coaching skills and commitment to the development of others.

Good to have experiences/skills

Strong analytical geochemistry and geochemical data management skills.

Experience of Petromod and Zetaware basin modelling tools.

Use of Petrel and/or Techlog, ArcGIS or seismic interpretation would be an asset.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geology Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS. Technical coaching and assurance will be provided by the Geofluids and Petroleum Systems Central Team based in the United Kingdom.

You will work in Pune, India, but will be remotely deployed into an integrated subsurface team consisting of 5-10 inter-disciplinary technical members based in multiple locations. You will become part of bp’s supportive global communities, with access to Communities of Practice, technical specialists and subject matter experts to help you develop your technical skills.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is not available for remote working



