Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



bp Trinidad & Tobago is ramping up its drilling schedule and is seeking a petrophysicist based in Port of Spain to join our team supporting this increased activity. We are looking for an individual who has experience in operations, supporting both open hole and cased hole data acquisition on both drilling and intervention campaigns. The ideal candidate will have strong integration skills, taking quality controlled petrophysical data through analysis and using their broad subsurface knowledge to engage and communicate the results with other members of the technical team.

Responsible for safe well operations planning

Provide Statement of Requirements (SoRs) input and engagement with Depletion Management team for new wells and wellwork options

Working with the service providers for optimised logging programmes including: Safe execution Open hole Logging While Drilling (LWD) operations Open hole wireline operations Cased hole cement bond log operations Cased hole surveillance (reservoir monitoring and integrity surveillance) Post well / wellwork activity Finalisation and archiving of well log data End of Job reporting



Educational qualifications: University degree in Geoscience, Physics, Petroleum Engineering or similar from a recognized tertiary level institution

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Over 7 years of experience as a petrophysicist in an integrated oil and gas company, or with a service provider.

Familiarity with the latest wireline and Logging While Drilling (LWD) tools.

Familiarity with cased hole logging tools (saturation logs, integrity logs, CBL)

Operations petrophysics – the ability to support both rig and interventions activity (from the office) related to well logging activities including real-time interpretation, formation pressure analysis etc.

Reservoir characterisation and log interpretation skills (using open hole logs, core, pressures and fluid data, mudlogs/lithlogs, and any available dynamic data

Integration of petrophysical products with static and dynamic models/scenarios.

Comfortable working with large datasets and taking a pragmatic approach to analysis.

Highly proficient in a well log interpretation package, ideally Techlog.

Ability to coach junior petrophysicists as well as wider subsurface teams

Self-motivated, analytical and resourceful, with a strong ability and desire to collaborate and integrate across teams.

Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Spotfire / PowerBI-style data visualisation.

Experience using Petrel.

Computer programming (ideally in Python) including statistical methods, machine learning and data analytics.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



