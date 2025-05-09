This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Would you like to join our team to supporting future exploration and discovered resource activities?

We are looking for Petrophysics Discipline Lead who can rise to the challenge of leading the petrophysical activity for the giant Shah Deniz and ACG fields!

The intent of the DL role is to:

Drive business value through the consistent application of deep technical expertise.

Provide technical leadership and assurance through technical coaching, reviews and promotion of self-verification.

Ensure the application of highly integrated reservoir description for greater reliability of inputs to reservoir models, reserve and well rate performance prediction and business decisions for the Region.

Lead the right scoping, planning, execution and integration of new data acquisition programs for the exploration campaign, reservoir development and base management activities. Manage supplier delivery and performance.

Demonstrate clear understanding of role of petrophysicists in informing business decisions and describing reservoir uncertainty and risk

Advise and collaborate with the other regional Discipline leads, the Area Development Managers, IWD, Production, Wells, and bp Central teams

Technical SLL role activities:

Manage technical support to Regional teams’ objectives in exploration activities, development options and reserve management.

Leading data acquisition strategy across the region on behalf of all well data stakeholders, using bp standards.

Accountability for completeness of data acquisition activity and cost records and QC of delivered petrophysical data. Ensure all data is stored in defined corporate stores.

Accountability for the post well documentation of application of and value added by all log and core data using bp standards.

Manage support to intervention and well work for life of field well integrity, zonal isolation and optimizing recovery in line with the Surveillance plan and production deferral reduction strategy

Managing Field Studies of mature assets and deliver an assessment of the reservoir quality and resource parameters integrating core, SCAL and production data, reservoir facies, depositional environments and diagenetic fabrics with heterogeneous pore systems for detailed reservoir characterization

Take accountability for updating and maintaining the Petrophysical models, with full awareness of their use and conclusions made and the implication for the required accuracy of the input petrophysical data and characterize the uncertainty around each parameter.

Ensure self-verification of petrophysical work with ADMs. Verify that the discipline work program for an area is fit-for-purpose and informs business decisions in a timely manner

Maintain program of Supplier Performance Management including service quality, continuous improvement and invoice checking and advise on supplier capabilities in open hole and cased hole data acquisition technology and operating efficiency

Manage the petrophysical discipline health, technical competency and the development of capability in the Region

Technical expertise required:

Depth of knowledge in one of the 4 sub-disciplines of petrophysics and a very good grasp in all 4 (reservoir description, production, IWD operations and seismic rock properties)

A sound experience in the business application of field studies, together with a broad petrophysical background.

Experience in data acquisition planning, execution and their application into business activities

An ability to see “beyond the rocks”, creating conceptual petrophysical models and understanding the impact of the work on the future directions of E&P activity.

Ability to quickly adapt and obtain new skills that may be required for the projects.

The people and communication skills to work effectively in a multi-disciplinary environment and integrate interpretations with geoscientists and engineers.

The ability to plan project work and manage a number of projects running concurrently and manage delivery.

Strong coaching skills and commitment to the development of others.

Ability to research new techniques and technologies, testing their applicability. Flexibility and enthusiasm are vital skills for this role

Experience in managing research extracting value through JIPs and universities

Track record of assurance through self-verification, technical audit or peer reviews. Capability to be the main petrophysical assurance for the Region.

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Completions petrophysics, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir geomechanics, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Supplier Relationship Management, Well integrity petrophysics, Well interventions petrophysics, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.